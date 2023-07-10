Jennifer Lopez Calls This Brightening Concealer a ‘Great Little Pen’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Certain celebrities in Hollywood just don’t appear to age. In the time that I’ve gone from a teenager to an adult, some stars have stayed the same — it’s baffling! They’re Benjamin Button-ing before our eyes. I’m talking about Mario Lopez, Anne Hathaway, Paul Rudd, Halle Berry, and of course, Jennifer Lopez. J.Lo is basically a medical marvel, retaining her youthful radiance from the beginning of her career. Meanwhile, I’m already developing dark circles and fine lines! Eager to learn Lopez’s beauty secrets, I watched her guide to glowing skin with Vogue, and now I have the anti-aging answer.

The Mother actress uses the Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen from Yves Saint Laurent. “This is the Touche Éclat concealer, which I really like,” J.Lo said. “Great little pen.” In the video, she brightened her under-eyes and nose with this lightweight luminizer.

Getting older makes it even more difficult to find a concealer that won’t become cakey in our under-eye creases. The ideal formula masks our imperfections without weighing down our features with product. And this YSL concealer may have just cracked the code. Keep reading to get the scoop on J.Lo’s skincare secret weapon!

The YSL Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen is an award-winning liquid illuminator that seamlessly smooths your skin. This highlighting concealer combats dullness, leaving your complexion with a natural glow. You can cover trouble areas while lifting your favorite features!

Infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this hydrating formula plumps skin and reduces wrinkles. The tapered brush gives you buildable and blendable coverage on the go!

Shoppers also swear by the Touche Éclat concealer. “I can’t live without Touche Eclat,” one customer shared. “It’s the best product for under-eye circles by a mile, and whether you use it to cover up spots or for highlighting, it’ll make you glow like a vision. I couldn’t love it more.” Another reviewer reported, “This concealer is light and creamy so you won’t feel like you’re being weighed down. The formula really lightens up your face to give you a fresh look!”

Look on the bright side with J.Lo’s go-to brightening concealer!

