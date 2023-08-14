Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Selena Gomez may have just started a new trend in the world of hoop earrings. From small huggies to chunky styles, hoops are always on the map in fashion, but Gomez’s latest selfies will have you going wide.

The Only Murders in the Building actress posted a gallery of photos on Instagram on Saturday, August 12, rocking a pair of gold-plated Sandra hoops by Jennifer Zeuner. These earrings have a large and extra-wide design, exuding a chic ‘70s vibe — but they’re also $231. Not your preferred price? How does grabbing a similar pair for $7 sound instead?

Get the GDJWRI Large Gold Hoop Earrings (originally $17) on sale for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Amazon earrings were already incredibly affordable, but their sale price is unbeatable! They even have hundreds of reviews to back them up. Like Gomez’s, they’re gold in color and have a wide silhouette for an attention-grabbing statement. At this price, it’s expected that they’re not made of real gold, but we actually love that they’re made of hypoallergenic, high-quality titanium steel. No nickel — great for sensitive ears!

These bold earrings will only make a tiny dent in your wallet but will have a huge effect on all of your favorite looks. Go for something bright and summery like Gomez’s orange outfit or try something simple and sophisticated like a little black dress. We have other similar earrings for you to check out below as well!

Shop more gold hoop earrings we love:

