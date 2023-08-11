Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Beanie weather is making its return, and Gigi Hadid just gave shoppers the green light to go shopping. On Thursday, August 10, the supermodel was spotted leaving a photo shoot at Bowery Hotel in New York City, her Kelly green beanie lighting up the rainy streets of the Big Apple.

Hadid perfected her model-off-duty look with a white tee, low-rise jeans and sneakers, accessorizing with a Prada bag, sunglasses and gold chain necklaces. Overall, it’s a pretty easy look to recreate — especially once you have this similar green beanie in your Amazon cart!

Get the Kbethos Unisex Folded Acrylic Beanie for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, but are subject to change.

This unisex beanie is stretchy, warm and can be worn cuffed like Hadid’s — though you can always un-cuff it for a slouchier look too. It comes in numerous other shades of green as well. It’s actually available in over 40 colorways, so you have plenty to choose from, but the Kelly green is best for channeling the Next in Fashion host!

We all love a black beanie, but as Hadid demonstrated, adding this pop of color to an otherwise simple outfit can upgrade your look and turn heads. It’s the perfect accessory for transitioning from late summer into fall and even into winter. Want to see more options? Scroll down to see our other picks!

