We’ve been keeping tabs on Taylor Swift‘s off-duty outfits like it’s our job (and technically, it kind of is). Time Magazine‘s 2023 Person of the Year always makes an impact, whether she’s performing to sold-out stadiums or showing support for her boyfriend at Chiefs football games. And now she’s influencing our winter wardrobe.

Just last week, the pop superstar stepped out in New York City wearing a Stella McCartney coat and matching skirt (“like a Tennessee Stella McCartney”) with hosiery. But these aren’t your basic black tights! These sheer stockings come with a diamond print — plus, they’re rip-resistant for a longer shelf life!

Now you can snag these same exact stockings (that don’t snag!) on sale at Sheertex for 65% off! Channel Swift’s sophisticated style with these sheer tights.

Sheertex’s Modern Diamond Sheer Rip-Resist Tights are the strongest stockings around. According to Sheertex, these stockings are 10 times more durable than traditional tights. And shoppers agree! Made with resilient technology that prevents tears, these tights should last much longer than the other options in your closet. The light compression comfort waistband offers a flattering fit, and the diamond design adds a fun touch.

Run to score these stockings that don’t run — on sale now for a limited time!

Still on the fence? Just read all of these rave reviews from customers!

“Love that they are rip resistant and feel so soothing like a second skin.”

“These tights are phenomenal. They are as advertised and they fit great. They look stunning on and are not uncomfortable to wear.”

“Love the subtle print on the sheer tights; really durable stuff and comfortable to wear. Really the best out there.”

“Amazing, the most comfortable stockings ever.”

“They have become my go-to tights. They are flattering on the leg, don’t creep and are very resistant.”

“Really classy, professional and a little sexy! Highly durable!”

See It! Get the Modern Diamond Sheer Rip-Resist Tights for just $35 (originally $99) at Sheertex!

We recommend styling these stockings with a miniskirt or dress to show off your legs. You can team these tights with tall boots, loafers or heels. Don’t be afraid of playing around with patterns, mixing the diamond print with plaid just like Swift! But you can also stick with a solid color or a leather look. Make a fashion statement with these rip-resistant stockings, on sale now at Sheertex!

