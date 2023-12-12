Your account
Emily Ratajkowski Rocked a Winter White Tracksuit: Get the Look on Amazon

By
Emily Ratajkowski in NYC on December 11, 2023.
Emily Ratajkowski in NYC on December 11, 2023.

It’s cozy season for all of us, including celebs. If you’re in love with the way Emily Ratajkowski does cozy loungewear — so are we. She stepped out a few mornings ago in casual, coffee-run attire so chic that we had to get the look. Winter white is totally in style, especially for outerwear, sneakers and sweatsuits.

We found a near perfect match for her cute white sweatsuit on Amazon for just $49. If you want to go full EmRata style, add a nice pair of hoops and a baseball cap to your look to really seal the deal.

See it!

Get the PrettyGarden Two-Piece Zip-Up Sweatshirt Jogger Outfit for just $49 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

This half-zip pullover sweatshirt and jogger set is soft, versatile and trendy, ideal for when you’re headed to yoga class, lounging or grabbing lunch with a friend. The pants bring the functionality with a drawstring, plenty of pocket space and a comfortable elastic to best fit your shape, while the sweatshirt brings the fashion with a ribbed, half-zip design.

If white isn’t your color, there are 13 other options to choose from, some of which are festive like this red wine-colored set. Regardless of what color you choose, the set looks gorgeous with jewelry and white shoes.

If you love the idea of a tracksuit but this one isn’t for you, check out these other sets on Amazon:

