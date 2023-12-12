Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s cozy season for all of us, including celebs. If you’re in love with the way Emily Ratajkowski does cozy loungewear — so are we. She stepped out a few mornings ago in casual, coffee-run attire so chic that we had to get the look. Winter white is totally in style, especially for outerwear, sneakers and sweatsuits.

We found a near perfect match for her cute white sweatsuit on Amazon for just $49. If you want to go full EmRata style, add a nice pair of hoops and a baseball cap to your look to really seal the deal.

Get the PrettyGarden Two-Piece Zip-Up Sweatshirt Jogger Outfit for just $49 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

This half-zip pullover sweatshirt and jogger set is soft, versatile and trendy, ideal for when you’re headed to yoga class, lounging or grabbing lunch with a friend. The pants bring the functionality with a drawstring, plenty of pocket space and a comfortable elastic to best fit your shape, while the sweatshirt brings the fashion with a ribbed, half-zip design.

If white isn’t your color, there are 13 other options to choose from, some of which are festive like this red wine-colored set. Regardless of what color you choose, the set looks gorgeous with jewelry and white shoes.

If you love the idea of a tracksuit but this one isn’t for you, check out these other sets on Amazon:

