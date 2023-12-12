Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you put on a hat only because you have to — and can’t wait to take it off the second you step inside — I get it. Whether it’s because you think your head looks funky in a hat or you simply don’t want to mess up your hair (or a combination of both), deciding whether to wear one and stay warm or ditch it and stay stylish is a consistent winter dilemma for many of us.

But if you found a cozy, warm, flattering hat, the dilemma would cease to exist. You’d stop thinking your head looks funky and your hair wouldn’t get messed up, simply because you wouldn’t take the hat off!

Well, this dream of a hat does exist, and it comes in the form of a pom pom beanie. If the word “beanie” is a deal-breaker for you, hang tight. The 100% acrylic knit material isn’t too tight, so it’ll sit comfortably on your forehead without squeezing. Needless to say, this hat is flattering for all head shapes and sizes.

Get the Furtalk Winter Knitted Beanie Hat With Faux Fur Pom for just $19 (originally $32) on Amazon!

It won’t slide off of your head, either — stretchy elastic material holds it in place. A folded knit brim fits snug around the ears to keep them nice and toasty without compressing the head. And since this beanie is made of 100% acrylic yarns, it is unbelievably soft and thermal, keeping the head warm in temperatures as low as -20 degrees Fahrenheit. (Yes, you read that right!)

If you’re not a fan of pom poms, don’t worry — the pom pom is easily removable. (It’s super fashionable though, so you probably won’t want to take it off!) The removable pom pom, “one size fits all” classification and 25 color options make this hat a fail-proof gift for pretty much anyone, regardless of style or head size.

I love wearing this hat with layered outfits; a tight, long-sleeve turtleneck under a cardigan with a puffer jacket is my favorite combo, but it goes with everything — so get creative! Another way to style it more casually is with black jeans, a crew-neck sweater and sneakers. No matter your style, this pom pom beanie will add a touch of Pinterest-level aesthetics to your look.

More than 15,000 people give it five stars on Amazon, which speaks volumes for itself! Whether hitting the slopes or walking the streets of New York City, you’ll feel confident strutting your stuff wherever you go. This beanie is an essential addition to your fashion-forward winter wardrobe!

