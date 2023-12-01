Kelly Clarkson’s Latest Look Inspired Us to Find a White Faux-Fur Coat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting is always iconic. This year, it felt extra special with a Kelly Clarkson performance (which she crushed) to spruce up the evening on Wednesday, November 29. But if you found yourself fixated on her beautiful white coat instead of the festivities, don’t worry — we totally get it. The white fur contrasted perfectly with black boots and leather gloves. What can’t the famed talk show host and American Idol alum pull off?

Related: Get Kelly Clarkson’s Red Jumpsuit Look for the Holidays With Our Pick Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Kelly Clarkson already has Us thinking about our holiday outfits. The singer and talk show host performed at the SiriusXM Next Generation Industry & Press Preview on Wednesday, November 8, in NYC. She wore a red-hot, long-sleeve jumpsuit […]

With that in mind, she inspired us to elevate our outerwear game and track down a white faux-fur moment of our own. While we couldn’t find an exact silhouette match, Amazon has a slew of trendy options which scratch the aesthetic itch. In fact, this white faux-fur coat caught our eye right off the bat. Read on to find out why we’re obsessed!

Get the TOPONSKY Women’s Winter Warm Lapel Coat for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

The oversized look, lapels and soft material mirror Clarkson’s haute pick — all for just $40 on Amazon. Faux fur is a real money saver compared to shearling styles, and you can barely tell the difference! This one is lined to keep you extra warm, ideal for when you’re outside singing at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting, walking to dinner downtown or going grocery shopping. You can easily dress it up for occasions or dress it down for the day-to-day grind. And of course, white goes with pretty much everything — so the sky’s the limit with outfit opportunities!

Other features include two side pockets, elastic cuffs and hems and double-sided fur. Fluffy, oversized and oh-so cozy — who wouldn’t want to curl up in this elegant outerwear choice?

TOPONSKY Faux Fur Coats Price: $54 Description

Pros

Cons If you’re looking to channel the renowned chanteuse but don’t feel like wearing a form-fitting belted number, this Amazon pick is an excellent way to get the look! Affordable — and on sale

Soft material Some shoppers say it's too lightweight for their climate See it!

Assembling a coats and jackets wardrobe is no easy feat. Investment puffers are pricey, as are long peacoat options made from premium materials. It’s nice to budget when possible, and this pick helps make that dream a reality! When you’re shopping for trendy items, there’s no need to break the bank and go designer — Amazon Fashion has it all!

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more affordable white fur coats we found below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 24 Best Last-Day-of-Cyber-Week Deals in Fashion, Tech, Beauty and More Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s Friday, December 1, and you know what that means: it’s the last day of Cyber Week! While deals at some retailers may last through the weekend, these markdowns may not exist for much longer! Scanning through handfuls […]