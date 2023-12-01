Kelly Clarkson’s Latest Look Inspired Us to Find a White Faux-Fur Coat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting is always iconic. This year, it felt extra special with a Kelly Clarkson performance (which she crushed) to spruce up the evening on Wednesday, November 29. But if you found yourself fixated on her beautiful white coat instead of the festivities, don’t worry — we totally get it. The white fur contrasted perfectly with black boots and leather gloves. What can’t the famed talk show host and American Idol alum pull off?
With that in mind, she inspired us to elevate our outerwear game and track down a white faux-fur moment of our own. While we couldn’t find an exact silhouette match, Amazon has a slew of trendy options which scratch the aesthetic itch. In fact, this white faux-fur coat caught our eye right off the bat. Read on to find out why we’re obsessed!
Get the TOPONSKY Women’s Winter Warm Lapel Coat for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2023, but are subject to change.
The oversized look, lapels and soft material mirror Clarkson’s haute pick — all for just $40 on Amazon. Faux fur is a real money saver compared to shearling styles, and you can barely tell the difference! This one is lined to keep you extra warm, ideal for when you’re outside singing at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting, walking to dinner downtown or going grocery shopping. You can easily dress it up for occasions or dress it down for the day-to-day grind. And of course, white goes with pretty much everything — so the sky’s the limit with outfit opportunities!
Other features include two side pockets, elastic cuffs and hems and double-sided fur. Fluffy, oversized and oh-so cozy — who wouldn’t want to curl up in this elegant outerwear choice?
TOPONSKY Faux Fur Coats
- Description
- Pros
- Cons
- Affordable — and on sale
- Soft material
- Some shoppers say it's too lightweight for their climate
Assembling a coats and jackets wardrobe is no easy feat. Investment puffers are pricey, as are long peacoat options made from premium materials. It’s nice to budget when possible, and this pick helps make that dream a reality! When you’re shopping for trendy items, there’s no need to break the bank and go designer — Amazon Fashion has it all!
Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more affordable white fur coats we found below:
- BTFBM Winter Fur Coat Fuzzy Fleece – $54!
- RomanticDesign Long Lapel Faux Fur Shaggy Coat – $96!
- Old DIrd Warm Long Sleeve Parka Faux Fur – $97!
- Allegra K Women’s Faux Fur Coat – $59!
- Sugar Poison Faux Fur Winter Overcoat Jacket – $83!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!