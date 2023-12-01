24 Best Last-Day-of-Cyber-Week Deals in Fashion, Tech, Beauty and More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s Friday, December 1, and you know what that means: it’s the last day of Cyber Week! While deals at some retailers may last through the weekend, these markdowns may not exist for much longer!

Scanning through handfuls of retailers, here are some of the best extended sales to score big one last time — until next year!

Best Fashion and Shoe Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re loving the chunky sneaker look, and Sketchers nailed it with this Doja’lite sneaker. Stylish and comfortable is the name of the game with these kicks — there are five different color options, so you’re sure to find one which suits your wardrobe.

Best Beauty Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: This limited-edition makeup set includes Laura Mercier setting powder, hydrating primer, an eyeshadow stick and a velour puff. This all-in-one bundle is great for gifting — or for keeping. We’d understand that, too!

Best Stocking Stuffer Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: This seems to be the year of Barbie. If there’s a kid in your life who loves Barbie and surprises, this Barbie Pop Reveal Strawberry Lemonade Doll checks those boxes and many more. It comes with eight treats including a pet, clothes and accessories. Plus, this gift is more than 50% off!

Best Tech Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Hours and hours of battery life, active noise cancellation, a wireless charging case and the improved bass are just a few reasons these Samsung Galaxy Buds sell like hotcakes. The ergonomic design ensures they’re secure in your ears — ideal for running, commuting to work or wherever life takes you!

