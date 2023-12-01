24 Best Last-Day-of-Cyber-Week Deals in Fashion, Tech, Beauty and More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s Friday, December 1, and you know what that means: it’s the last day of Cyber Week! While deals at some retailers may last through the weekend, these markdowns may not exist for much longer!
Scanning through handfuls of retailers, here are some of the best extended sales to score big one last time — until next year!
Best Fashion and Shoe Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: We’re loving the chunky sneaker look, and Sketchers nailed it with this Doja’lite sneaker. Stylish and comfortable is the name of the game with these kicks — there are five different color options, so you’re sure to find one which suits your wardrobe.
- Rag & Bone Delphine Silk Blend Satin Button-Up Shirt — originally $350, now $90!
- Masai Copenhagen Pam Wide Leg Crop Pants — originally $138, now $41!
- ANRABRESS Women’s Long Sleeve Sweater Dress – originally $69, now $45!
- Guess Curve Mid-Rise Skinny Fit Jean – originally $98, now $59!
- Comwarm Women’s Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers – originally $30, now $10!
Best Beauty Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: This limited-edition makeup set includes Laura Mercier setting powder, hydrating primer, an eyeshadow stick and a velour puff. This all-in-one bundle is great for gifting — or for keeping. We’d understand that, too!
- Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick — originally $90, now $45!
- Jungle Wave 2 in 1 Flat Iron and Curling Iron — originally $39, now $20!
- Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray — originally $105, now $50!
- HEETA Hair Scalp Massager — originally $12, now $7!
- Snowflakes Mini Beauty Makeup Sponge Blender — originally $6!
Best Stocking Stuffer Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: This seems to be the year of Barbie. If there’s a kid in your life who loves Barbie and surprises, this Barbie Pop Reveal Strawberry Lemonade Doll checks those boxes and many more. It comes with eight treats including a pet, clothes and accessories. Plus, this gift is more than 50% off!
- Too Faced Three-Piece Palette Set — originally $54, now $27!
- OPI Terribly Nice Nail Lacquer — originally $40, now $22!
- SuperJeweler 5 Point Tiny Diamond Stud Earrings — originally $50, now $20!
- Cleverfy Shower Steamers — originally $30, now $20!
- Holgred Multitool Pens — originally $20, now $10!
- FACETORY Aloe Vera Soothing Sheet Mask — originally $11, now $8!
Best Tech Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Hours and hours of battery life, active noise cancellation, a wireless charging case and the improved bass are just a few reasons these Samsung Galaxy Buds sell like hotcakes. The ergonomic design ensures they’re secure in your ears — ideal for running, commuting to work or wherever life takes you!
- Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones — originally $100, now $19!
- Samsung 27′ Class Curved Odyssey Gaming Monitor — originally $300, now $249!
- Pocket Juice Portable Power Bank and Charger — originally $20, now $15!
- Amazon Fire TV 32″ Series HD TV — originally $200, now $110!
