Stylish

Channel Kelly Clarkson’s $695 Red Jumpsuit Look for the Holidays With Our $40 Pick

By
Kelly Clarkson at the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview in NYC on November 8, 2023.
Kelly Clarkson already has Us thinking about our holiday outfits.

The singer and talk show host performed at the SiriusXM Next Generation Industry & Press Preview on Wednesday, November 8, in NYC. She wore a red-hot, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a surplice neckline and wide-leg pants, gold platform shoes peeking out from beneath the hem.

As the singer of multiple holiday albums, Clarkson had Us feeling festive with her elegant outfit. We can actually buy her exact A.L.C. Tatum Jumpsuit — but its $695 price tag might not be your favorite. That’s why we found a more affordable alternative on Amazon!

Andy Cohen and Kelly Clarkson at the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview in NYC on November 8, 2023.
See it!

Get the Vivicastle Wrap-Top Wide-Leg Long-Sleeve Cocktail Jumpsuit for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Vivicastle jumpsuit has a great price, over 2,200 reviews and a fantastic look. It comes in red (along with numerous other colors), and it has a similar look to Clarkson’s, from the surplice neckline to the long sleeves and wide legs.

What we love specifically about this jumpsuit is that it still has a sophisticated, holiday-friendly look, but it also seems way more comfortable thanks to its soft fabric and added stretch. It’s flattering too, due to the cute tie accent at the waist! Hoping for a slightly different vibe? No problem. Check out our other similar finds below!

Kelly Clarkson at the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview in NYC on November 8, 2023.
See it!

Shop more red jumpsuits we love:

Adrianna Papell Knit Crepe Tuxedo Jumpsuit

Adrianna Papell Women's Knit Crepe Tuxedo Jumpsuit, Haute Red, 8
Adrianna Papell
$169.00
See it!
LYANER Women's Deep V Neck Shawl Collar Long Sleeve Pant with Pockets Waist Tie Romper Blazer Jumpsuit #Red Small
LYANER
$41.00
See it!

Hakubeby Long-Sleeve V-Neck Jumpsuit

Hakubeby Women Trendy Elegant Jumpsuits Autumn V Neck Long Sleeve Solid Color Wide Leg High Waist Lace Up Jumpsuit Red M
Hakubeby
Starting at $44.00
See it!

Not done shopping? Explore more jumpsuits here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

