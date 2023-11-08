Chrishell Stause Rocked $350 Earrings — Get the Look for Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Changing up your clothing for colder weather — and the holidays! — is one thing, but you absolutely cannot forget about your accessories. Even a pair of earrings could take an outfit from “meh” to “merry”!

Our latest jewelry inspiration comes from Chrishell Stause, who wore a statement-making pair of earrings to help designer Christian Siriano celebrate 15 years of his fashion line. Want a pair like hers?

Get the Sterling Forever Lucite Hoop Earrings for just $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

Stause wore a pair of Swarovski Lucent earrings to the celebration, a deep green, geometric design that’s guaranteed to wow. She let them glimmer in the spotlight as she posed for photos alongside spouse G Flip and other celebs like Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Of course, Stause’s exact crystal earrings aren’t necessarily budget-friendly. They cost $350! That’s why we found a similar alternative in these Sterling Forever earrings. They have a similar look, come from a brand we love and trust and cost way, way less. They’re even a great color to go with your holiday outfits. You could always gift them to someone else too!

Want to see some other earrings that remind Us of Stause’s? Shop below to see what else we found!

Not quite your style? Explore all earrings at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

