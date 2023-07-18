Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Skin Saviors

7 Pimple Patches From Amazon to Tackle All of Your Acne Needs

By
Pimple-Patch-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pimple patches have seriously solidified their space in the skincare world as an effective and easy way to banish blemishes — and in some cases, they have even become somewhat of a style statement! You can either cover up your pimple or disguise it fashionably with the proper patch to suit your needs.

While scoping out patches which are most popular on Amazon, we decided to separate them into particular categories: some are best for spot treatment purposes, while others are designed for larger areas of the face which have extra congested pores. But what we love most about all of these pimple patches is how they provide a form of instant gratification once you peel them off — and what feels better than that? Read on for seven top picks which ship fast on Amazon!

Best Overall: Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes, Spot Stickers for Face and Skin, Vegan-friendly and Not Tested on Animals (36 Count)
Mighty Patch
This tried-and-true original is the pioneer pimple patch, and it’s remained as popular as it is today thanks to its effective nature!
$12.00
See it!

Best for Blackheads: Bioré Nose+Face Blackhead Remover Pore Strips

Bioré Nose+Face Blackhead Remover Pore Strips, 12 Nose + 12 Face Strips for Chin or Forehead, Deep Cleansing with Instant Blackhead Removal and Pore Unclogging, Non-Comedogenic Use, 24 Ct Value Size
Bioré
There are have been countless we’ve turned to these specific strips for extracting blackheads from super congested areas on the face, and they haven’t let us down since!
$18.00
See it!

Best Portable Patch: Starface World Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Pimple Patches

Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow, Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches, Absorb Fluid and Reduce Inflammation, Cute Star Shape, Vegan and Cruelty-Free Skincare (32 Count)
Starface World
The compact case which comes with a mirror when you pick up these pimple patches makes them incredibly easy to use when you’re in a bind and on the go!
$15.00
See it!

Best Trending Patch: LivaClean 240 CT Superstar Acne Patches

LivaClean 240 CT Superstar Acne Patches w/Salicylic Acid & Tea Tree, Star Pimple Patch Pimple Patches for Face Pimple Patches Stars Hydrocolloid Acne Patches Cute Zit Patches for Face Healing Sticker
LivaClean
If you’ve seen social media stars with cute star stickers on their faces, chances are they’re a pimple-healing patch which look a lot like this set!
$12.00
See it!

Best Overnight Patch: Rael Pimple Patches

Rael Pimple Patches, Miracle Overnight Spot Cover - Hydrocolloid Acne Patches for Face, Zit and Blemish Spot, Thicker & Extra Adhesion, Acne Absorbing Cover, for All Skin Types, Vegan, Cruelty Free, 3 Sizes (104 Count)
Rael
Reviewers say these patches are ‘game-changers’ when it comes to healing pimples, and they particularly adore the overnight iteration of the treatment!
Originally $21On Sale: $20You Save 5%
See it!

Best Innovative Patch: PEACE OUT Skincare Pore-Refining Nose and Face Strips

PEACE OUT Skincare Pores. Hydrocolloid Pore-Refining Nose and Face Strips with Vitamin A to Shrink Enlarged Pores and Remove Excess Oil (4 pore and 4 nose strips)
PEACE OUT
The way these strips extract both blackheads and whiteheads from the skin is unique and definitely worth the price if you want to try something different!
$19.00
See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Best-Acne-Face-Washes-Stock-Photo

The 10 Best Acne Face Washes to Clear and Prevent Breakouts

Read article
Woman-Shampooing-Hair-Stock-Photo

The Absolute Best Clarifying Shampoos for an Extra Deep Clean — Starting at $9

Read article
Jennifer Aniston Uses This Affordable and Anti-Aging Night Cream — Shop Now

This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand's $21 Cream May Be Better Than La Mer

Read article

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!