Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pimple patches have seriously solidified their space in the skincare world as an effective and easy way to banish blemishes — and in some cases, they have even become somewhat of a style statement! You can either cover up your pimple or disguise it fashionably with the proper patch to suit your needs.

While scoping out patches which are most popular on Amazon, we decided to separate them into particular categories: some are best for spot treatment purposes, while others are designed for larger areas of the face which have extra congested pores. But what we love most about all of these pimple patches is how they provide a form of instant gratification once you peel them off — and what feels better than that? Read on for seven top picks which ship fast on Amazon!

Best Overall: Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics This tried-and-true original is the pioneer pimple patch, and it’s remained as popular as it is today thanks to its effective nature! $12.00 See it!

Best for Blackheads: Bioré Nose+Face Blackhead Remover Pore Strips There are have been countless we’ve turned to these specific strips for extracting blackheads from super congested areas on the face, and they haven’t let us down since! $18.00 See it!

Best Portable Patch: Starface World Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Pimple Patches The compact case which comes with a mirror when you pick up these pimple patches makes them incredibly easy to use when you’re in a bind and on the go! $15.00 See it!

Best Trending Patch: LivaClean 240 CT Superstar Acne Patches If you’ve seen social media stars with cute star stickers on their faces, chances are they’re a pimple-healing patch which look a lot like this set! $12.00 See it!

Best Overnight Patch: Rael Pimple Patches Reviewers say these patches are ‘game-changers’ when it comes to healing pimples, and they particularly adore the overnight iteration of the treatment! Originally $21 On Sale: $20 You Save 5% See it!

Best Innovative Patch: PEACE OUT Skincare Pore-Refining Nose and Face Strips The way these strips extract both blackheads and whiteheads from the skin is unique and definitely worth the price if you want to try something different! $19.00 See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!