The Best Non-Amazon Black Friday Deals to Snag Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday isn’t over until it’s over — and even then, it’s usually not quite over. We’re not wasting a minute of valuable shopping time! We’ve been covering tons of deals from across the internet on our Shop With Us page, and we’re keeping the ball rolling!

We’ve been focusing fairly heavily on Amazon deals, as we know shoppers are specifically looking for them. But what about once your Amazon purchase is complete? What about the products you can’t get on Amazon? We’re about to dive into those deals right now. Shop below!

Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite: Zappos always has a fire sale section, but today, it’s next level. Have you seen the deal on these Coach Laurence Sandals? They were $225, but they’re marked down to $113!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Zappos!

Related: 25 Best Black Friday Deals Under $25 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Happy Black Friday! This sale is our Super Bowl. We’ve been training for this shopping holiday all year long — Amazon Prime Day was practice, and today is the big game. If you want to score the best […]

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Bask in the fragrances of grapes and roses with this stunning Maison Margiela Replica On A Date Eau de Toilette. Such a good holiday gift idea — started at $35, now starts at $30!

Shop more Black Friday Deals at Nordstrom!

lululemon

Our Absolute Favorite: The lululemon Black Friday event has launched, and we’re not leaving without these Swift Speed High-Rise Tights — started at $128, now start at $49!

Shop more Black Friday offers at lululemon!

Studs

Our Absolute Favorite: Get 40% off sitewide for one day only! Without a doubt, a pair of these trendy Drip Hoop earrings are going straight into our shopping cart. Also available in singles — started at $34, now start at $20!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Studs!

Abercrombie and Fitch

Our Absolute Favorite: Everything is 25% off! Elevate your holiday outfits, work ensembles, night-out looks and more with this top-rated Vegan Leather Blazer. So sleek! It was $140, but now it’s $105!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Abercrombie & Fitch!

Related: Levi's! DVF! The Best Black Friday Clothing and Outerwear Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Who doesn’t love a Black Friday wardrobe revamp? It’s the perfect time to set up your closet for the winter ahead — as well as spring, summer and next fall! Whether you need something casual, more formal or […]

The Outset

Our Absolute Favorite: Save on Scarlett Johansson’s skincare line with 20% off sitewide! Make sure to pick up The Outset Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum, which is an anti-aging must-have — was $46, now $37 with code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout!

Shop more Black Friday deals at The Outset!

Dyson

Our Absolute Favorite: You know you’re grown when a vacuum purchase is exciting, and how exciting the deal on this Dyson V15 Detect Absolute vacuum? It was $750, but now it’s $550!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Dyson!

Pistola

Our Absolute Favorite: 30% off sitewide, anyone? This Wren Shacket is the perfect denim piece to layer over anything and everything in your wardrobe — was $198, now $139!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Pistola!

Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite: Tory Burch has styles up to 50% off right now, and we can’t look away. Nor would we want to, when pieces like this Mini Pretty Tote are on sale — was $298, now $140!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Tory Burch!

Related: Apple! Shark! Ralph Lauren! 100+ of the Very Best Black Friday Deals Today Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Editor’s note: Story updated on Friday, November 24 at 11:40. Black Friday 2023 has begun! Due to the absolute madness that befalls the shopping holiday year after year, so many retailers dropped their November mega-deals early, giving us […]

Anthropologie

Our Absolute Favorite: 30% off everything and and extra 50% off sale items? Grab a bestseller like this Maeve Soren Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress while sizes are still in stock — was $148, now $50!

Shop more Black Friday Deals at Anthropologie!

Walmart

Our Absolute Favorite: Looking to impress someone this holiday season? Maybe you’re looking to seriously sparkle yourself. Either way, we say to snag these JeenMata 2 Carat Round Moissanite Stud Earrings ASAP — were $499, now $65!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Walmart!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Our Absolute Favorite: Saks is offering 15% off beauty (among other deals). You can also nab a $75 gift card when you spend $150 with code HELLOBFSF for a limited time. We’re obviously eyeing this The World of La Mer 12-Day Advent Calendar — was $500, now $425!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Girlfriend Collective

Our Absolute Favorite: Up to 60% off sitewide! We’re personal fans of this Dylan Tank Bra for workouts and beyond — was $46, now $30!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Girlfriend Collective!

Related: Coach! Olaplex! Shop the Best Deals on Black Friday Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday has arrived — officially! Amazon may have kicked off its Black Friday sale early this year, but it’s important to check back every day for new deals. Of course, the site has gone big for the […]

Ruggable

Our Absolute Favorite: Take up to 25% off sitewide! Cozy up your home with a chic, washable area rug, like this ever-popular Sarrah Sage Rug — was $339 in the 6′ x 9′ size, now $254 with code BF23 at checkout!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Ruggable!

Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite: Macy’s has countless Black Friday deals, with some picks starting under $10. How cute are these Jenni Boxed Slippers? They were $35, but now they’re $9.99!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Macy’s!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Shop the Best Black Friday Seasonal Decor Deals Now — Up to 72% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Wake up, people — it’s time to shop Black Friday deals! With many sales already underway for clothing, toys and home appliances, it’s also a great time to get all your holiday essentials. Whether you’re looking for Christmas […]