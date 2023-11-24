Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Who doesn’t love a Black Friday wardrobe revamp? It’s the perfect time to set up your closet for the winter ahead — as well as spring, summer and next fall!
Whether you need something casual, more formal or perfect for the holidays ahead, we have Black Friday deals for you to check out. Make sure to shop our outerwear picks too! Shop ASAP!
Casual Clothing
- Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans — $42 (was $80)
- The Gym People Thick High-Waist Leggings — $20 (was $30)
- Beaully Flannel Plaid Shacket — $26 (was $43)
- Thread & Supply Faux-Fur Zip-Up Hooded Jacket — $35 (was $69)
- Charter Club 100% Cashmere Crewneck Sweater — $40 (was $119)
Dressy Clothing
- BerryGo Boho V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress — $41 (was $60)
- Diane Von Furstenberg Joanna Dress — $144 (was $358)
- Popilush Shaper Dress — $64 (was $80)
- Vince Camuto Satin Shawl-Collar Fit & Flare Dress — $124 (was $178)
- Trina Turk Atlas Sky Satin Jumpsuit — $230 (was $228)
Holiday Clothing
- Caslon Snowflake Mock Neck Sweater — $24 (was $59)
- Anrabess Oversized Turtleneck Sweater — $43 (was $61)
- Anthropologie Flat White Sequin Tunic Dress — $111 (was $158)
- Mirol Plaid Tunic Dress — $24 (was $30)
- Sabina Musayev Helena Dress — $372 (was $395)
Outerwear
- Orolay Thickened Winter Down Coat — $99.99 (was $160)
- Uaneo Cropped Puffer Vest — $30 (was $46)
- Girlfriend Collective Midi Recycled Puffer — $168 (was $258)
- Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Tailored Topcoat — $165 (was $220)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Diamond Quilted Jacket — $160 (was $250)
Deal of the DayCoach! Olaplex! Shop the Best Deals on Black Friday View Deal
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!