21 Flattering Holiday Fashion Deals You Don’t Want to Miss Out On

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cyber Weekend is in full swing, and there are so many fun finds up for grabs in every category — and yes, you can still catch electronics on sale despite Black Friday being over. For all of the fashionistas out there, retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve and Macy’s are discounting holiday essentials ahead of Cyber Monday.

Related: Live Updates: The Very Best Cyber Deals of 2023 Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

‘Tis the season to go full glam. Whether you’re headed to your job’s annual holiday party or hosting an intimate dinner for your loved ones, now is the ideal time to get all dolled up. If you’re looking for flattering pieces to serve polished and sophisticated vibes this holiday season, you’re in luck. We’ve searched for the most flattering tops, bottoms and dresses sure to turn heads this year. Read on to see some of our favorite picks!

Flattering Holiday Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You have to be seen in emerald green! This velvet wrap dress is perfect for end-of-year holiday parties — just add a chic faux-fur coat on top.

2. We Also Love: Build gingerbread houses while sipping on hot chocolate in this comfy maxi dress.

3. We Can’t Forget About: Use accessories like belts and outerwear to highlight your figure in this loose-fitting sweater dress.

4. Bonus: This statement-making cape dress will be the talk of the holiday party scene.

5. Extra: Shine brighter than a Christmas tree ornament, courtesy of this golden dress. It features plush velvet fabric with back ruching and a sassy slit.

6. Wild One: If you live for lively textures, you’ll dig this animal-print dress.

Related: Master List: 100+ of the Best Cyber Deals Available Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Editor’s note: Story updated on Friday, November 24 at 11:40. Black Friday 2023 has begun! Due to the absolute madness that befalls the shopping holiday year after year, so many retailers dropped their November mega-deals early, giving us […]

Flattering Holiday Tops

7. Lots of Dots: This smocked-waist top includes an adorable clip-dot pattern and kimono sleeves.

8. Best of Bodysuits: Bodysuits are known for delivering slimming tummy control without shapewear. This ribbed mock-neck bodysuit offers split cuffs and a thong back to prevent the appearance of panty lines. Handy!

9. Layering Essential: This airy, jersey brushed T-shirt is made for casual winter festivities. It’s fabulous for layering with shackets and blazers.

10. Winter Florals: We can’t decide what we love most about this top. This floral top has a flattering sweetheart neckline, ruched sleeves and chic printed mesh.

11. Glistening Glamour: Sequin and glitter reign supreme during the winter. This lightweight turtleneck contains always slimming ruched jersey fabric.

12. Everyday Slay: You can never go wrong with a pullover sweater. This chic and casual top is framed with a V-Neck and quarter zip pockets.

13. Ruched Waist: Headed ice skating? This soft, lightweight sweater boasts ruching at the waist, perfect for pairing with leggings.

14. This One Always Comes in Handy: Whether you’re headed to see this year’s edition of The Nutcracker or running gift errands, this breathable top is versatile enough to be worn while you do it all.

Related: Wayfair’s Cyber Sale Has Deals Up to 85% Off — Shop Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Wayfair is taking Black Friday to the next level this year! There are mega-deals across all home categories, and discounts are soaring up to and over 80% off! Not every deal will last throughout the whole weekend, so […]

Flattering Holiday Pants

15. Everything Athleisure: If comfort is key, you’ll swoon over these tall, bootcut yoga dress pants.

16. Heavenly Hems: There’s something sophisticated and fun about split-hem pants. These all-black trousers strike a flattering flared silhouette.

17. Cozy Knits: Stay comfortable and chic in these high-rise corduroy pants. They have an elastic waistband to provide comfort and tummy control.

18. Holiday Party-Approved: Holiday parties hosted by our employers always call for sophisticated and office-approved looks. These polished trousers are a great choice!

19. Street-Style Vibes: If you’re looking for a pair of pants to style with an edgy look, you need to grab these wide-leg trousers.

20. Red Alert: These statement-making bottoms are transitional finds which are office-appropriate and suitable for dinner at a top-rated restaurant.

21. Last but Not Least: Loose-fitting cargo pants are just as comfy as they are flattering. These feature functional pockets — perfect for holding your belongings when you’re running errands or lounging around at home.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us