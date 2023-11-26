Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to shoppers who are well endowed, blessed and occasionally bursting at the seams with a weighty bust, it can be hard to find the right fit when squeezing into clothing seemingly made for people who never have to think about this situation. You know, those individuals who choose to go braless on days it doesn’t suit them or wear low-cut tops that appear modest no matter what.

Related: The Absolute Best Holiday Gifts for Women, According to Women Coming up with new holiday gift ideas every year can be hard — but we’re here to help! We’ve curated an in-depth list of the best holiday gifts for women this year, covering all types of ladies. Beauty lover? Fashionista? Gym buff? Cozy queen? We’ve got you. Scroll below to see our collection of the […]

Here’s the thing — when it comes to bras, dresses and tops, they need to fit well but also be figure-flattering whether you choose to show off the girls or not. At the end of the day, your bust needs TLC with support from your clothing. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list that is not only appealing but is filled with Cyber Week deals, so stock up while you can. These looks are supportive and cute, plus they may provide the confidence boost you’re looking for this season!

Bras

1. This sans-wire compression bra with a hook and eye closure is lightly padded with foam cups and works great for strenuous exercise — 40% off!

2. Sometimes, you may like to show off, and this push-up bra is exactly what you need to do it — with 49 inclusive sizes to choose from — 30% off!

3. Go for a full-figure plunge underwire bra which includes a sculpted fit and sheer embroidered cup — 30% off!

4. Here is your new go-to bra that contours and shapes with everyday ease and all-day comfort — a whopping 64% off!

5. This strapless bandeau offers convertible straps and smooth fabric with a seamless front — handy!

Related: Live Updates: The Very Best Cyber Deals of 2023 Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Tops

6. This bodysuit allows room to breathe while keeping the girls in line — 56% off!

7. Awarded the Amazon Choice badge, this ribbed elbow sleeve top has a squared neckline that’s both flattering and comfortable.

8. For a trendier look, try this sweetheart top with a bustier corset knit shape and flattering sleeves in various colors.

9. Date night called, and it’s asking for a glossy V-neck bodysuit with tailored cuffs and sophistication.

10. Consider a tunic top with a relaxed length and a square neck top which gives you a cozy feel for off-duty days — 15% off!

Dresses

11. This ruched low-cut neckline is still modest and sexy with an A-line dress and silky material — 43% off!

12. A wrap dress is a classic staple which can be custom-tied to your body and reveal more or less of your bust depending on your preference.

13. All eyes will be on you in this satin cowl neck dress with a ruched skirt line that shows some skin.

14. Show off your curves with a bodycon midi-tank dress with a high-low hemline. As an added bonus, it’s machine washable — 20% off!

15. Choose a smocked maxi dress with long sleeves, ideal for holidays and full of five festive colors.

16. Sit at the bar and show off your cowl-neck backed dress and don a ruched high-waisted front in attention-grabbing red. Chic!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 20 Best Cyber Monday Gift Deals — Save at Least $50 on Each Pick Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. With Black Friday sales coming to a close and Cyber Weekend officially underway, there’s still plenty of time to cross names off your gifting list. With mega-retailers like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target and Amazon offering steep savings […]