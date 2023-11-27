Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Walmart always has good deals, but imagine kicking them up a notch – or two, or three. Well, that day is today. In honor of Cyber Monday, the retail superstore is offering wildly good deals for you to save big. What better way to start the week!
Best of all, you can get deals on everyday items you’ll buy anyway, check some people off your gift list or grab a few things for yourself — you deserve it! Whatever the reason for your browsing, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals in tech, appliances, beauty and more. The offers only apply today (hence, the word Monday in Cyber Monday), so let’s go!
Best Tech Deals at Walmart
When it’s cold, going outside gets less and less appealing. Sometimes, the best way to spend snowy days is playing games with friends from the comfort of your home. Today, the newest Xbox model, sold as a bundle, is on sale at Walmart. Over 1,000 people have bought it in the past 24 hours — so hop on the train and get yours quick!
- HP ENVY x360 Convertible 15.6″ FDH Touch Laptop – originally $799, now $549!
- Sony 75” Class BRAVIA XR X90K 4K HDR Full Array LED with Smart Google TV – originally $1,498, now $898!
- Onn. 7” Kids Tablet, 32GB – originally $80, now $40!
- Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition Smart Watch – originally $62, now $35!
- Hoverstar Flash Wheel Hoverboard 6.5 In. – originally $90, now $60!
- HP 15.6” FHD Touch Laptop – originally $700, now $600!
Best Home Deals at Walmart
You may not be thinking about your patio right now, but spring will come around quicker than you realize. These adjustable zero gravity patio chairs recline at different angles, fold quickly and easily and require no assembly. They are also lightweight, making them an ideal option for traveling to the beach, the pool or the lawn.
- Large Hammock Chair Swing – originally $46, now $23!
- Hillsdale Lancaster Farmhouse Oak Nightstand, Set of 2 – originally $230, now $88!
- GTRACING Gaming Chair Office Chair – originally $250, now $100!
- Nestl Bed Sheets Set – originally $59, now $20!
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum – originally $520, now $280!
- BEAUTYPEAK 64″x21″ Full Length Mirror – originally $139, now $55!
- BOSMILLER Power Lift Recliner – originally $550, now $300!
Best Kitchen and Dining Deals at Walmart
Calling all wellness kings and queens (or aspiring wellness kings and queens)! Ninja products are known for durability and quality, and today you can snag a long-lasting, high-quality power blender. This blender is considered the “ultimate” power blender system because it comes with an extra large smoothie bowl maker and nutrient extractor.
- Henckels Graphite 20-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set – originally $946, now $746!
- 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, White Icing by Drew Barrymore – originally $200, now $100!
- Frigidaire 7.0 Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer – originally $228, now $159!
- GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker – originally $579, now $348!
- Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio Coffee Maker – originally $99, now $50!
- Chefman Turbo Fry Stainless Steel Air Fryer – originally $130, now $49!
- Thyme & Table 10-Piece Ceramic Bakeware Set – originally $45, now $35!
Best Beauty Deals at Walmart
Need a new scent for the holidays for yourself or for a loved one? This highly-rated sage Dossier perfume is the way to go! Its top notes include fig tree and grapefruit with marine and ambrette notes.
- Musky Musk Inspired By Juliette Has A Gun’s Not A Perfume Eau De Parfum – originally $29, now $25!
- It’s a 10 Miracle Leave In – originally $40, now $22!
- Coach New York Eau de Parfum – originally $107, now $39!
- 4 in 1 Women Electric Shaver Rechargeable – originally $53, now $14!
- Waxfans Waxing Kit – originally $31, now $20!
- Jimmy Choo Illicit Eau de Parfum – originally $112, now $39!
- Wahl Color Pro+ Corded Hair Cutting Kit For Men – originally $50, now $29!
- TYMO Ring Hair Straightener Brush – originally $60, now $40!
