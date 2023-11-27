Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Walmart always has good deals, but imagine kicking them up a notch – or two, or three. Well, that day is today. In honor of Cyber Monday, the retail superstore is offering wildly good deals for you to save big. What better way to start the week!

Related: Bestsellers Only! Shop Cyber Monday Deals on Fan-Favorite Products Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cyber Monday has arrived! You could spend literally the entire day exploring all of the online sales and not even come close to hitting them all. That’s why we’re saving you the time and effort and pointing you […]

Best of all, you can get deals on everyday items you’ll buy anyway, check some people off your gift list or grab a few things for yourself — you deserve it! Whatever the reason for your browsing, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals in tech, appliances, beauty and more. The offers only apply today (hence, the word Monday in Cyber Monday), so let’s go!

Best Tech Deals at Walmart

When it’s cold, going outside gets less and less appealing. Sometimes, the best way to spend snowy days is playing games with friends from the comfort of your home. Today, the newest Xbox model, sold as a bundle, is on sale at Walmart. Over 1,000 people have bought it in the past 24 hours — so hop on the train and get yours quick!

Related: The Best Cyber Monday Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is just heating up! Ready to take on the online shopping extravaganza — and win? The Cyber Monday deals are here, and they’re out of this world! Below, we’ve showcased […]

Best Home Deals at Walmart

You may not be thinking about your patio right now, but spring will come around quicker than you realize. These adjustable zero gravity patio chairs recline at different angles, fold quickly and easily and require no assembly. They are also lightweight, making them an ideal option for traveling to the beach, the pool or the lawn.

Best Kitchen and Dining Deals at Walmart

Calling all wellness kings and queens (or aspiring wellness kings and queens)! Ninja products are known for durability and quality, and today you can snag a long-lasting, high-quality power blender. This blender is considered the “ultimate” power blender system because it comes with an extra large smoothie bowl maker and nutrient extractor.

Best Beauty Deals at Walmart

Need a new scent for the holidays for yourself or for a loved one? This highly-rated sage Dossier perfume is the way to go! Its top notes include fig tree and grapefruit with marine and ambrette notes.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Best Barbie Gift Deals for Cyber Monday Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Greta Gerwig‘s 2023 box office triumph inspired many of Us to bust out the pink and become Barbie fans again. Not only is Barbie a symbol of strength, femininity and beauty, but also of fashion and fun. She […]