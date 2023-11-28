No matter your work setting, there are a couple rules that apply to every job: Opt for a shoe that is comfortable and fits you well. A patent leather pump might look gorgeous with crisp office slacks and a flowy blouse, but it can cause serious issues down the road. (Think knee, ankle, hip and lower back pain, ingrown toenails, bunions… you get the picture.) And if something feels a little tight, don’t grin and bear it — it won’t get better. To help you avoid these common problems and others, check out the most important factors to consider before buying the best work shoes for women below.

We can all agree that the best work shoe is different for every person, and it all depends on your career. If you have to stand or walk for long periods, for instance, the extra cushioning and structural support provided by a sneaker or clog is a must. In contrast, a business professional setting may require a dressy heel. A chunky loafer or slip-on mule would work well in a business casual environment, as would an ankle boot in the fall.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Work Shoes for Women

Insoles

A good insole can make or break a shoe, and if you don’t have to spend money on separate insoles, you’ll save money down the road. We recommend looking for shoes with insoles which have shock absorption materials such as gel or foam. Contoured inserts will also help keep your weight evenly distributed so you don’t develop pain in a particular area of your foot, such as your ankle, heel or forefoot. And if your shoes have washable inserts, consider that an added bonus.

Sole

Oftentimes, the quality of the sole is the difference between an expensive and budget-friendly shoe. A high-quality sole should have a midsole (the inner part of the sole) with cushioning and structure, and an outsole with plenty of traction. We recommend looking for shoes that have outsoles made of polyurethane or rubber, both of which are lightweight and durable.

Support

If you have a high step count, you’ll benefit from a work shoe that offers plenty of structure. This means the sole has at least two layers — an outsole and a midsole — and the arches are well supported. Look for shoes that keep your foot in one position as opposed to letting it slide around, and make sure your toes don’t slide into the front with every step, which will place them in an uncomfortable position. Supportive shoes we recommend include clogs, Chelsea boots and sneakers.

Style

The style of your work shoes is particularly important if you work in an office setting. In this instance, we recommend classic styles such as mules, ballet flats, Mary Janes and similar low heels with pointed or rounded toes. If you want to keep things modern, you can opt for a classic style with a twist, such as a loafer with a chunky sole or a platform boot.

Price

Your budget will dictate the types of work shoes you select, but it doesn’t have to limit you as greatly as you might think. Generally, we think you won’t have to spend above $250 for a pair of high-quality, comfortable shoes, though you will likely have to spend above $40. The sweet spot for a long-lasting shoe is usually between $100 and $150.