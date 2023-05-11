Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever since I was little, I’ve been on the hunt for style steals. When I was 13, I would haggle with street vendors for fake Louis Vuitton handbags — no one in middle school knew the difference. And the latest luxury look-alike I’ve found is one of the most popular pieces of the moment. In fact, Vogue declared, “This season, the Bottega Veneta drop earrings are the must-have item on everybody’s shopping list.”

While scrolling through TikTok, I came across this look for less in influencer Jourdan Sloane’s video. “You guys, it is official: I have found the Bottega earring [look-alike],” she said. “You can’t tell me that this isn’t an exact [replica]. I was worried the quality was going to be bad because they were $16.99, but they’re absolutely perfect. I’ve tried on the real ones in person and these are exactly the same. I will be wearing these non-stop.” Jourdan added the caption: “I’m so glad I didn’t cave and spend $1,000 on the real ones.”

Save your money and score this affordable alternative from Amazon instead!

Get the Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women is the no. 1 bestseller in girls’ hoop earrings on Amazon! Word must be traveling fast, because this jewelry only dropped in the past few months. So, hurry to grab these gold chunky earrings before they sell out (also available in silver, black, blue, burgundy, pink, purple, red and white)!

Even though these teardrop earrings are chunky, they’re surprisingly lightweight! Made with gold-plated copper, these trendy hoops are the perfect size for an everyday accent. Comfy-chic!

Get the Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

All the It girls are flocking to Amazon to shop this designer look-alike! “Excellent copy of the Bottega Veneta earrings,” one shopper said. “I have the real ones and these are amazing copies. I think I like them better as they are about 1/8 of an inch smaller and fit better on me than my Bottega Veneta original pair. Lightweight and very easy to wear. Another reviewer agreed, writing, “For those of you who have been searching for the best, affordable, similar looking Bottega [look-alike], THIS IS IT! This is the best one out there.”

No one will know you got these gold earrings for $17 at Amazon! It will be our little secret.

See it! Get the Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Apsvo here and explore more earrings here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: