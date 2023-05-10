Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jewelry lovers, we see you! We are you! While we love how jewelry can help complete any look, we also know that being a fan of precious metals and gemstones isn’t necessarily cheap. We always find ourselves in the same dilemma: Do we splurge on luxury finds or do we spend less and risk receiving low-quality, tarnishing wannabes?

Often, this dilemma ends up with us not buying anything at all, and somehow that feels even worse. But we can only splurge so often! It’s tough when we see a celebrity wearing a necklace we think is the most beautiful thing ever and know we can’t afford it. But every so often, a less expensive look-alike proves itself!

Get the Beadnova Clear Quartz Crystal Necklace for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Meghan Markle was spotted on a hike with friends on May 7 in California, one day after husband Prince Harry joined the coronation celebrations in England for his father, King Charles III. The Duchess of Sussex kept her outfit casual with hiking sneakers and leggings, but she wore multiple pieces of expensive jewelry, including the stunning Maya Brenner x Abigail Spencer Clarity Retreat Necklace.

This necklace features a clear quartz stone hanging from a chain. Apart from looking beautiful, the clear quartz was included to offer its wearer clarity through any challenges and protect their peace. Unfortunately, that peace comes at a high price — $495! But we didn’t want to give up. We searched the internet until we found this Beadnova necklace!

Get the Beadnova Clear Quartz Crystal Necklace for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Beadnova crystal necklace has tons of reviewers and excellent ratings, and get this — it’s only $8. It’s even on Prime! Quality, inexpensive jewelry does exist! Like Markle’s, this necklace has a clear quartz variety, and it’s wrapped in a metal setting hanging from a chain. The metal is stainless steel, making it hypoallergenic, durable and full of shine!

This necklace actually comes in 15 total crystal varieties, each with its own beauty and meaning — but we specifically love clear quartz because it’s known to activate all chakras. According to The Spruce, clear quartz is a “powerful crystal with a restorative and amplifying energy” and can be used to “purify the physical and energetic bodies.” If you’re looking for an overall sense of lucidity, stability and calm, this is a great choice. Good energy all around!

Get the Beadnova Clear Quartz Crystal Necklace for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more healing crystals on Amazon here and see more from Beadnova here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below!