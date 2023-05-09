Save 65%! Channel Jamie Chung’s Look for Less With This Vest Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Figuring out your 2023 summer style? This year, it’s all about elevating the basics. You may trade a simple tee for a pocketed, oversized design or swap out your jean shorts for a denim skort. Obviously tank tops will be a mainstay in your closet for the season, but there must be a way to elevate those too!

Thanks to Jamie Chung and her forever stylish self, we now know exactly how we plan to go sleeveless this summer when we want to make a statement. We’re going to do it for a little less though!

Get the Gamisote Crop Button Vest for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Chung, who recently appeared in an episode of Succession, has been filling Us with envy and fashion inspiration via her Instagram posts. We’ve been admiring all of her content from her trip to Anguilla, but one outfit from one of her photo galleries specifically caught our eye.

In the photo (fourth slide!), Chung posed on a bike, wearing white pants, white sneakers and a cropped white vest from Madewell, priced at $88. She had her vest buttoned up as a top, and we were totally obsessed! We’ll admit though — we didn’t necessarily want to drop $88 to get the look. That’s why we searched Amazon until we found this Gamisote waistcoat!

This vest costs 65% less than the one Chung wore and is quite similar. It’s white, it’s cropped, it’s sleeveless and it has three functional buttons allowing you to wear it closed as a top or open as a layer. It also has a similar V-neckline and straight hem in front.

This Gamisote vest actually adds on a few details we seriously love. First, it has a single welt pocket at the side of the waist — and no, it’s not a faux pocket! Second is that it’s elasticized in back for a comfy and flattering fit!

While the white version will have you best channeling Chung, this vest also comes in black, hot pink, khaki and light blue. Grab a few colors to elevate that summer wardrobe even more!

