meghan-markle-banana-republic-dress

Meghan Markle wearing an incredibly chic and stylish piece? Must be a day that ends in “Y”!
While the Duchess of Sussex is often seen sporting expensive designer duds, she actually surprised fans by rocking a Banana Republic dress to this year’s Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany. On September 12, she spoke at the Friends @ Home event alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and she wore the brand’s Pleated Midi Shirtdress in black!
Get the Pleated Midi Shirtdress (originally $140) for just $67 for a limited time at Banana Republic Factory!
Markle has been wearing so many stylish pieces throughout the event — which we’ve come to expect. She’s become a staple at the Invictus Games, even making her debut as a couple with Prince Harry at the third iteration of the annual multi-sport affair.
The exact black version of this midi dress just sold out, and we’re not sure if it will be back. The off-white version, however, still has most sizes in stock! Plus, with Banana Republic Factory’s amazing sale deals right now, you can nab it for under $70. The extra 20% off will be applied at checkout!
If you were, however, hoping to specifically nab the black version, we get you. That’s why we hopped over to Amazon and picked out seven other black shirt dresses with a similar look and plenty of sizes available. Check them out below!
