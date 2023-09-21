Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Think of the most fashionable It girl you follow. No matter how glam she gets when it’s time for an event, she’s probably served a chic street style look that instantly made you drop a few heart-eye emojis on her Instagram. The fashionistas killing the game right now are all about the subtle switch to fall fashion, which means it’s rocking a slew of fierce frocks.

If you’re inspired to tap into the tried-and-true trend for autumn, read ahead for 17 ultra-stylish dresses which exude iconic street style energy!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Reviewers agree this plush turtleneck sweater dress is the one. Along with raving about the plush fabric, shoppers also couldn’t help but note how “thick and warm” it is.

2. We Also Love: Nail fall vibes with this deep orange-colored tunic dress. Add a cap, leather jacket and chunky dad sneakers, and this look is street style goals.

3. We Can’t Forget: If you want something which accentuates your shape, snag this ribbed oversized sweater dress stat. You can turn this look into the ultimate fall #OOTD with the help of a fedora and leather jacket.

4. Bonus: This belted sweater dress is ultra-flattering and features the coziest waffle knit fabric.

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Maxi dresses are a staple during the fall, so you don’t want to be caught without this long-sleeve button-down shirt dress.

6. We Also Love: We simply will never have enough belted sweater dresses. This all-black number features three fabulous gold embellishments on the left shoulder.

7. We Can’t Forget: This black maxi epitomizes versatile fall fashion. You can team it with a denim jacket and chunky dad sandals or sneakers for a more casual look, or step out in a pair of knee-high boots and a blazer to elevate the ‘fit.

8. Bonus: When cozy is your default setting, you want to be draped in comfortable materials. Topshop’s oversized sweater dress is made from a plush fabric which keeps you warm without overheating.

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Sweater weather has met its match thanks to this fuzzy knit dress with a side seam slit. It also features a funky pattern with fall-friendly hues!

10. We Also Love: Tap into the cozy cargo trend with Steve Madden’s Ryleigh mini dress. And yes, in case you were wondering, it’s belted!

11. We Can’t Forget: Street style meets glam thanks to this red leather dress. Along with pleated lines, this one-shoulder frock also features a sassy side cut-out.

12. Bonus: Hello, grungecore! Throw on your fave combat boots to kick this plaid street style dress up a few notches.

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Black and white polka dots and puff sleeves provide a little extra oomph on this square-neck dress.

14. We Also Love: Bring the drama this fall courtesy of this tiered mock neck midi dress. The satin-like fabric gives this whimsical gown an expensive energy.

15. We Can’t Forget: When you want a street style look that’s more formal, go for black lace. This midi dress gives the illusion of a two-piece set thanks to the black lining sewn beneath the sheer lace.

16. Bonus: Jump into the fall spirit with this navy blue plaid dress. Along with an autumn-approved shade, this dress also features the cutest ruching at the waist.

17. Extra: Stay comfortable and cozy with this plush turtleneck mini. It’s lightweight and lovely!

