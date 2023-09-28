Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Think pink! Ever since the Barbie movie came out this past summer, I’ve been proudly rocking pink more than ever before. But this cheerful color isn’t just a spring/summer shade. Pastels are trending this fall, so take this tone into the new season! Thanks to my fashion muse Paige DeSorbo, I just found a stylish shrug for sweater weather that will give your wardrobe a pop of pink.

The Summer House star sported this pink striped sweater during her latest episode of The Paige DeSorbo Show on Amazon Live. “This sweater is so adorable and so cute,” she said. “My one good friend Amanda Batula, she started this trend of just wearing sleeves. It’s definitely a chunky knit. It’s great for this time of year, transitioning in the winter. It’s going to be great in the spring. Even in the summer, sometimes it gets a little chilly at night.”

This shrug really is the perfect transitional piece! Keep your arms warm while letting your body breathe with this Barbiecore shrug from Amazon.

Get the Gorglitter Women’s Color Block Striped Open Front Crop Cardigan Shrug Sweater for just $31 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

This color-block cropped cardigan is the ultimate hidden gem! No one will believe you scored this shrug at Amazon — it looks like a bespoke boutique treasure. In fact, I’ve been trying to locate this exact style after seeing one of my favorite influencer’s wearing a similar sweater on TikTok.

Featuring drop shoulders and balloon sleeves, this cozy sweater has a slouchy silhouette that feels effortlessly cool. Throw it on when you want a little extra warmth without all that heavy insulation.

Even as a brand-new release on Amazon, this striped shrug is already earning rave reviews! “It’s so soft and good quality, you’d think it’s made by hand,” one shopper said. Another customer gushed, “It’s a great statement piece to have and got so many compliments!”

We suggest teaming this sweater with a plain white or pink tank or tee underneath, along with your favorite light-wash blue jeans. Then just add white sneakers and a cute purse, and your fall ‘fit is complete! We’re totally tickled pink over this charming cardigan from Amazon.

