Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As we get into cooler weather, wardrobe pieces like soft scarves, sumptuous sweaters, and snuggly socks become paramount when it comes to creating the perfect crisp-day outfit. One of the best fabrics for any of these items is cashmere, with its luxurious softness and high quality. Of course, though cashmere feels like heaven against the skin, its price tag can also be sky-high, too.

Luckily, we’ve selected 17 real cashmere and cashmere-dupe pieces from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, and more to help you flesh out your cozy closet without breaking the back. They’re all under $110 — some pieces as low as $13! — and all will make this fall the most stylish and snug-as-a-bug-in-a-rug season from your head right on down to your toes.

Accessories

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The best cashmere and cashmere-feel collections start with a scarf, and this inexpensive option from Sojos will make your neck — and your wallet — trés happy!

2. We Also Love: These slouchy-cool cashmere socks will go with casual as well as more elegant outfits, with a super-soft texture to offer premium comfort throughout the day.

3. We Can’t Forget: We found a legit cashmere scarf at Nordstrom for under $99, and it comes in a bunch of gorgeous colors to boot!

4. Cloud Surfing: These socks are meant to feel like walking on a cloud with their gorgeously soft cashmere blend material, made with sumptuous Mongolian cashmere.

5. Wrap It Up: Style this scarf as a scarf, shawl or wrap — in three stylish plaid patterns.

6. Making the Headband: Order this decadently soft, real-cashmere headband over at Revolve now and keep your ears in luxurious comfort all chilly season long.

7. Last, But Not Least: The classic red plaid design of this cashmere-style scarf is perfect for all your apple-and-pumpkin-picking fun this fall!

Tops & Sets

8. Our Absolute Favorite: This short-sleeve crewneck sweater is on the higher end of our price range here at $105, but for 100% pure cashmere, it’s an absolute steal!

9. We Also Love: “Cloud Soft” is what this V-neck promises to be — and with its blend of cotton, nylon and even a bit of cashmere, it looks like it’ll be just that!

10. We Can’t Forget: A poncho is a great layering piece to have for fall, and this cotton and cashmere version from Nordstrom is both cozy and featherweight.

11. Silver Bullet: Proclaim your love for the banquet beermaker with this quirky Coors Light-branded cashmere sweater, a perfect combination of high fashion and everyday tastes.

12. Menswear House: This cashmere pullover at Nordstrom might be made for men, but we think it would look great as an oversized “boyfriend”-style top. Plus, it’s only $50!

13. Perfect Ponchos: Another poncho for your wardrobe here, because you can never have too many — especially in autumn.

14. Tanks for the Discount: This tank top is made with 100% cashmere, yet it only costs $39 — that’s what we call a deal!

15. Loungin’ Around: Loungewear begs to be soft and cozy, and we’re certain this top-and-bottom set from L.L. Bean won’t disappoint.

16. Turtle Club: A turtleneck is a classic cool-weather style, especially in cashmere, and this cashmere-feel version from Amazon Essentials is sure to fit the bill.

17. Last, But Not Least: Even casual pieces like pullover hoodies can sneak in a bit of cashmere! This super-cozy option by Lucky Brand is made from 55% cotton, 40% nylon and 5% cashmere.

Not done shopping just yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 17 Chunky Knit Sweaters to Stay Cozy and Chic This Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall weather can be tricky. The day may begin with warm, sunny temps and conclude with brisk, cool winds by nightfall. The best way to ensure you stay warm (and fashionable) during autumn is by adding chunky knit […]

Related: 17 Flattering Brunch Looks for All Your Fall Fêtes Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Brunch is always a good idea! But now that fall is finally here, Sunday funday is all about brunch with the girls. After all, pool parties and beach days belong in the summer. Time to grab a mimosa, […]

Related: 17 of the Best Relaxed Leather and Faux-Leather Jackets for Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. This fall, leather (and, of course, faux leather) is the name of the game when it comes to high jacket fashion! We’ve seen the look on stylish celebs like Hailey Bieber, as well as on Fashion Week runways. […]