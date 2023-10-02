Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some of Us are shoe girlies (we see you, Carrie Bradshaw), while others are handbag girlies (hey, Kim K!). And then there’s me — I’m a dress girlie. Even though my closet is bursting at the seams with frocks, I can never resist adding more to the collection. Mini, midi, maxi, oh my! Whether it’s a sweater dress for fall, a slip dress for date night or a cocktail dress for a wedding, it’s going in my cart.

But now I don’t have to feel bad about my dress obsession! Right now, save up to 58% off on a wide range of frocks from Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day as part of the best Prime Day deals.

The Best Dress Deals at Amazon

Since frocks are my forte, here are the best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 dress deals. From sweater dresses to shirt dresses, these styles will elevate your fall fashion.

This Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress With Pockets Comfort is always our top priority! Stay cozy in this soft long-sleeve maxi dress with pockets. Was $41 On Sale: $30 You Save 27% See It!

This Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress Give the cold shoulder on a chilly fall day! This off-the-shoulder midi dress cinches your waist and sculpts your shape. Was $59 On Sale: $30 You Save 49% See It!

This Floral Maxi Dress Flowy florals for fall! If you want to look chic while staying comfy, this maxi dress is a must-have. Was $80 On Sale: $39 You Save 51% See It!

This Long-Sleeve Belted Wrap Dress We adore a caramel colorway for autumn. This fashion-forward wrap dress will flatter your figure for all your fall functions. Was $60 On Sale: $49 You Save 18% See It!

This Ruched V-Neck Sweater Dress This dress puts the ‘teal’ in ‘steal’! This bodycon dress hugs your curves in all the right places. Was $46 On Sale: $31 You Save 33% See It!

This Plaid High-Low Hem Shirt Dress Mad for plaid! Take this plaid shirt dress from a football tailgate to the pumpkin patch. Was $39 On Sale: $35 You Save 10% See It!

This Ribbed Sweater Dress Dressing up for date night or girls’ night out? This sweetheart neckline sweater dress will light up the night. Was $60 On Sale: $25 You Save 58% See It!

This Turtleneck Sweater Dress Don’t listen to those antiquated rules about white after Labor Day — we’re all about ivory for fall and winter! This turtleneck sweater dress is getting Us exciting for snow season. Was $60 On Sale: $45 You Save 25% See It!

This Wrap Sweater Dress Red hot! Red is the color of the season, so stay on trend in this sultry sweater dress. Was $70 On Sale: $52 You Save 26% See It!

