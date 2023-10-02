Your account
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Dress Deals — Up to 58% Off

By
early Amazon Prime Day dress deals
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some of Us are shoe girlies (we see you, Carrie Bradshaw), while others are handbag girlies (hey, Kim K!). And then there’s me — I’m a dress girlie. Even though my closet is bursting at the seams with frocks, I can never resist adding more to the collection. Mini, midi, maxi, oh my! Whether it’s a sweater dress for fall, a slip dress for date night or a cocktail dress for a wedding, it’s going in my cart.

But now I don’t have to feel bad about my dress obsession! Right now, save up to 58% off on a wide range of frocks from Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day as part of the best Prime Day deals.

Learn more about Amazon Prime memberships!

An Amazon Prime membership is like an all-you-can-eat buffet of benefits! First of all, you get free delivery and fast shipping on Amazon purchases. You’ll also enjoy all the perks of Prime Day. And Prime Video offers unlimited streaming of your favorite TV shows and movies. Click here to sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial!

Where can I shop more Prime Day Deals?

Mark your calendars for October 10 and 11 — it’s Prime Big Deal Days, another opportunity to score major markdowns at Amazon. Check out our Prime Day guide here to learn more about this sitewide sale!

The Best Dress Deals at Amazon

Since frocks are my forte, here are the best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 dress deals. From sweater dresses to shirt dresses, these styles will elevate your fall fashion.

This Tie-Waist Sweater Dress

ANRABESS Long Sleeve Sweater Dress 2023 Fall Crewneck Long Sleeve Sexy Slim Fit Ribbed Knitted Holiday Bodycon Midi Dress with Side Slits and Belt 623hongzong-M Caramel
ANRABESS
Pumpkin spice vibes! This tie-waist sweater dress is flattering and fitting for fall.
Was $60On Sale: $45You Save 25%
See It!

This Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress With Pockets

AUSELILY Plus Size Maxi Dress Black Long Dresses for Women with Pockets
AUSELILY
Comfort is always our top priority! Stay cozy in this soft long-sleeve maxi dress with pockets.
Was $41On Sale: $30You Save 27%
See It!

This Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress

Ezbelle Women's Off Shoulder Short Sleeve Ribbed Bodycon Casual Summer Party Pencil Dress Army Green Medium
Ezbelle
Give the cold shoulder on a chilly fall day! This off-the-shoulder midi dress cinches your waist and sculpts your shape.
Was $59On Sale: $30You Save 49%
See It!

This Floral Maxi Dress

BLENCOT Womens Casual Floral Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Long Evening Dress Cocktail Party Maxi Wedding Dresses Floral Pattern Red Small
BLENCOT
Flowy florals for fall! If you want to look chic while staying comfy, this maxi dress is a must-have.
Was $80On Sale: $39You Save 51%
See It!

This Long-Sleeve Belted Wrap Dress

EXLURA Womens Knit Sweater Dress Casual Solid Long Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dresses with Belt Caramel
EXLURA
We adore a caramel colorway for autumn. This fashion-forward wrap dress will flatter your figure for all your fall functions.
Was $60On Sale: $49You Save 18%
See It!

This Ruched V-Neck Sweater Dress

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Midi Sweater Dress Long Lantern Sleeve Ruched V Neck Drawstring Side Slit Knit Bodycon Dresses (Denim Blue,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
This dress puts the ‘teal’ in ‘steal’! This bodycon dress hugs your curves in all the right places.
Was $46On Sale: $31You Save 33%
See It!

This Plaid High-Low Hem Shirt Dress

olrain Womens Plaids V Neck Long Sleeve Irregular Hem Casual Shirt Dress (Medium, Deep Green)
olrain
Mad for plaid! Take this plaid shirt dress from a football tailgate to the pumpkin patch.
Was $39On Sale: $35You Save 10%
See It!

This Ribbed Sweater Dress

The Drop Women's Cameron Ribbed Sweetheart Neckline Midi Sweater Dress, Black, M
The Drop
Dressing up for date night or girls’ night out? This sweetheart neckline sweater dress will light up the night.
Was $60On Sale: $25You Save 58%
See It!

This Turtleneck Sweater Dress

ANRABESS Women 2023 Fall Sweater Dress Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sexy Slim Fit Slit Boydcon Midi Dresses for Elegant Wedding Guest 308bai-M White
ANRABESS
Don’t listen to those antiquated rules about white after Labor Day — we’re all about ivory for fall and winter! This turtleneck sweater dress is getting Us exciting for snow season.
Was $60On Sale: $45You Save 25%
See It!

This Wrap Sweater Dress

Chang Yun Women's Long Maxi Sweater Dresses Sexy Wrap Batwing V Neck Slit Open Back Holiday Bodycon Dress with Belt
Chang Yun
Red hot! Red is the color of the season, so stay on trend in this sultry sweater dress.
Was $70On Sale: $52You Save 26%
See It!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

