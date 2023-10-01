Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Each fall, fashionistas pull out their most stylish ‘fits in the name of transitional weather. ‘Tis the season for chunky knits and plush, soft fabrics like cashmere. Cuddly scarves and smooth sweaters become go-to options when styling out fall fashion. Best of all, you can snag most cashmere-feel essentials without paying a hefty price tag!
We searched the popular places across the ‘net (Amazon, Nordstrom, etc… you know the vibes) for the best cashmere-like sweaters, cardigans, shirts and accessories to help you build your collection. Scroll ahead for our top picks for sumptuous staples that are soft to the touch!
Sweaters
1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll stay warm around the clock in this long-sleeve sweater. No one will believe you snagged it for under $20!
2. We Also Love: This button-down sweater is so versatile. Wear it closed like an ordinary knit, or switch it up and leave it open like a cardigan.
3. We Can’t Forget: Lightweight sweaters are excellent for layering during transitional weather. You can style this soft fall staple with a leather jacket, and it won’t be too bulky.
4. Bright stars: Colorful stars adorn this classic white sweater, and it’s ideal for your autumn-time adventures.
5. Catch it while you can: You’ll be the talk of the pumpkin patch thanks to this oversized black turtleneck sweater — originally $59, now just $39!
6. Glitz and glam: You’ll shine like a star thanks to silver specks of glitter. Along with being oh-so-cute, this mock neck pullover is also sourced from recycled cashmere and wool yarns.
7. Show and tell: If you want to put a little skin on display, snag this lightweight wool shirt and give a little glimpse of your arms thanks to subtle cut-outs.
Cardigan
8. Textured stripes: This Nordstrom Signature open-front cardigan is a pricier option, but talk about bang for your buck. You’ll be serving cozy vibes courtesy of wool and cashmere fibers for years to come!
9. Light and airy: Cardigans are ideal for layering. Style this lightweight option with a white blouse and jeans for a chic outfit.
10. Oversized and roomy: This cardigan is one of Amazon’s top picks for thick cardigans for women. It goes well with everything from essential tanks and graphic T-shirts to turtlenecks.
11. There’s no such thing as overdressed: Wow! We’re loving this black and white striped cardigan. Gold button details give the jacket a more formal look!
Shirts
12. Cheater, cheater, outfit repeater: You won’t want to take off this short-sleeve wool top. Bright pops of apple (red) are perfectly paired with latte (nude) to create the ultimate fall-approved color combo.
13. Business Babe: Everyone will know you’re ready to work when you rock this cashmere T-shirt underneath a blazer.
14. Everyday wear: This lightweight shirt fits the bill no matter where you’re headed. Plus, it’s thin enough to comfortably rock when you wear a rain jacket or blazer.
15. Pay the cost: Sometimes, you have to cough over coins to ensure extra quality. This $85 top is made from 85% merino wool and 16% cashmere fibers. It’s lightweight and features yarn, making it less prone to snagging and peeling.
16. Last but not least: If cute and casual suits your style, you’ll want to get your hands on this stunning V-neck — just $25!
Accessories
17. Bundle up: Use this wrap-around shawl to stay warm this fall.
18. Rosettes aren’t always red: Rosettes are the ultimate influencer-approved detail. You’ll look fab in this rosette beanie!
19. Protect your neck: Channel the oversized accessory king Lenny Kravitz with this stylish oversized scarf.
20. Don’t forget to grab: This cuffed knit beanie will keep your head nice and warm when winter weather gets frightful!
21. Walking on a cloud: Your feet deserve to feel soft, plush fabrics too. These cashmere socks come in four fun colors!
