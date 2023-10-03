Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Confession: our New Year’s resolution to focus on fitness was a failure. Back in January, we had high hopes to make it to the gym more frequently, but life (and Netflix) got in the way. And now that it’s fall, the likelihood of Us leaving the house to work out is even lower. Braving the cold weather to sweat it out next to strangers doesn’t exactly sound fun.
Well, now you don’t need to step foot outside to go for a run! Just invest in a Horizon Fitness Treadmill, and you can get your steps in from home! Exercising couldn’t be easier. While Horizon offers many different types of performance equipment, we have our eyes on the 7.0 AT Treadmill. Currently on sale for over $1,000 off, this high-tech training device delivers superior quality at an unbeatable price.
Keep scrolling to learn more about this top-of-the-line treadmill!
Get the 7.0 AT Treadmill for just $999 (originally $2,100) at Horizon Fitness!
Run or like the wind with the award-winning 7.0 AT Treadmill! Unlike other treadmills with complicated control systems, this advanced athletic machine features a responsive RapidSync motor for speed and incline changes that are fast and fluid. With a simple swipe of your hand, go from a sprint to a walk without lags. These smooth transitions will elevate your exercise experience.
In addition, you can connect your devices to Bluetooth to stream media through integrated speakers! If you download digital workouts, you’ll feel like you’re in your own personal exercise class. The 7.0 AT also includes a free app that allows you to control your workout while sharing data with your favorite fitness apps, as well as a device holder and charging USB port. Cardio on the go!
Get the 7.0 AT Treadmill for just $999 (originally $2,100) at Horizon Fitness!
Designed with a durable frame and a cushioned deck for comfort, this 7.0 AT Treadmill is a runner’s dream. Don’t have a lot of space to fit this device? No problem! With one-step hydraulic folding, you can store this treadmill between workouts.
If you’re not completely satisfied with your 7.0 AT treadmill, just return it within 30 days for a full refund! Score this state-of-the-art treadmill on sale while it’s still in stock!
See it! Get the 7.0 AT Treadmill for just $999 (originally $2,100) at Horizon Fitness!
Not what you’re looking for? Explore more treadmills here and shop all other products from Horizon Fitness here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!