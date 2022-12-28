10 Best Home Fitness Picks on Amazon to Get in Shape for 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

In the days leading up to New Year’s Eve, we’re still indulging and enjoying the only time of year when most people seem to be relaxing. But of course, we’re making heathy plans once 2023 arrives! Our hope is to build up more consistency in our workout schedule, and the easiest way to do that is by purchasing equipment we can use at home.

When your space serves as a fitness center, there’s no excuse not to break a sweat. It’s the motivating factor we need — especially in the frigid winter months. There are tons of home gym pieces to choose from, and we picked out our absolute favorites which are simple (and affordable) enough for beginners to use. Check them out below!

POPFLEX Vegan Suede Yoga Mat

Everyone needs a quality mat for any type of floor exercise, and this vegan suede yoga version is one of the absolute best!

$59.00 See it!

Fitlaya Fitness Ab Machine

Work your way to the abs you’ve always wanted with this machine which folds up and can be stored easily!

Was $130 On Sale: $110 You Save 15% See it!

Slim Cycle Stationary Bike by Bulbhead

This bike has so many pros including its compact size, simple assembly and ability to provide you with a great lower and upper body workout at the same time!

$200.00 See it!

Sunny Health & Fitness Full Motion Rowing Machine

For beginners who want to try out new workouts, reviewers say this affordable and easy-to-use rower is absolutely ideal!

Was $150 On Sale: $129 You Save 14% See it!

Plankpad PRO Plank & Balance Board

If you don’t have a ton of room for heavy-duty equipment, this balance board is an excellent alternative option. There are countless ways you can use it to get a serious full-body workout!

$129.00 See it!

DMASUN Indoor Cycling Bike

This is one of the more popular and affordable spin bikes you can set up at home. Use it to follow along with all of your favorite streaming classes through your phone or tablet!

Was $530 On Sale: $270 You Save 49% See it!

DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser

You can work and get some cardio done with this compact pedaling machine. Multitasking at its finest!

Was $200 On Sale: $190 You Save 5% See it!

REDLIRO Under Desk Treadmill

A treadmill that can fit underneath a desk or bed? Nothing short of incredible! You can use it with our without the handlebars and get some steps in without leaving the house.

Was $480 On Sale: $312 You Save 35% See it!

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

This is a serious rowing machine that’s still small enough to fit in tighter spaces! We love the LCD monitor which can help track your progress, and shoppers say the setup is quick and easy.

Was $399 On Sale: $250 You Save 37% See it!

FLYBIRD Weight Bench

For major heavy lifting, a bench like this gem will give you the necessary support for safety and impeccable form!

Was $240 On Sale: $150 You Save 38% See it!

