My immune system is about as strong as my self-control when I pass McDonald’s — very weak. It feels like I’m sick all the time! Just this past summer, I had two cases of the common cold, each one lasting for almost three weeks. I try my best to stay healthy, washing my hands regularly, taking vitamin C supplements and getting a good night’s sleep. Try as I might, I still seem to fall under the weather each fall. But now, thanks to Emma Watson, I might just have a sinus solution!

Just last month, the Harry Potter star revealed the contents of her backpack with Vogue. And one of her go-to products is the Zicam nasal swab! “I travel all the time and I try not to get sick,” Watson said. “You literally put this up your nose and it stops you from getting sick.”

Want to kick your cold to the curb? Read on to learn more about these soothing swabs, on sale for 61% off at Amazon!

Get the Zicam Nasal AllClear Triple Action Nasal Cleanser with Cooling Menthol 20ct for just $8 (originally $19) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Zicam Nasal AllClear Triple Action Nasal Cleanser with Cooling Menthol may just be the miracle cure for my colds once and for all! These nasal swabs will cleanse, soothe and protect your nasal passages. If you’ve been experiencing congestion and discomfort, this 20-pack of product will deliver serious sinus relief.

These swabs help remove excess mucus while keeping your nasal passage hydrated. Shoppers say this product significantly reduces cold and allergy symptoms! It’s mess-free and easy-to-use.

One customer called these swabs a “must-have for cold season,” adding, “This product is wonderful for keeping the cold away.” Another shopper said, “I think they keep me from getting colds. I use these everyday in the Spring & Fall, really helps keep me from having even allergy problems! Highly recommend!” And one reviewer declared, “The only thing that will stop my cold in its tracks!”

Stay healthy throughout flu season with these celeb-approved cold cleansers!

