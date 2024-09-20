Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s something so sleek and edgy about women wearing menswear-inspired fashion. From the decadent blazers to the ease of flowy trousers, menswear can help elevate your appearance without doing too much. What’s more, now is a great time to find menswear-inspired fashion finds that feel stylish and modern.

Related: 10 Chic Fall Fashion Staples on Amazon Fall is officially around the corner and we’re adding a few fashion staples to our wardrobe. If you’re like Us, looking forward to the new season, you’re probably shopping for the best fashion deals on Amazon. You can pick out fall staples like oversized sweaters, turtlenecks, leather jackets, wide-leg pants, cardigans and more. Fall is […]

From edgy outerwear to simple button-down shirts, there is a menswear-inspired fashion find that will round out your fall wardrobe. We rounded up 13 menswear-inspired fall fashion finds that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

1. She’s A Lady: This Makkrom trench coat is double-breasted for extra sophistication and elegance — was $80, now just $62!

2. She Means Business: This Lee trouser pant uses the brand’s flex motion technology for extra comfort and ease — was $43, now just $26!

3. Ladies Who Lunch: We love this Happy Sailed tweed blazer because it feels elevated but doesn’t take itself too seriously — was $55, now just $47!

4. Closet Staple: This J.VER dress shirt works for formal and informal moments — was $20, now just $18!

5. Plus Size-Approved: This The Drop double-breasted blazer will make you look like a boss thanks to its pinstripe pattern — just $90!

6. Covered Up: If you want a swanky-looking, bold outerwear option, this Attitude Unknown ponte blazer has you covered — just $39!

Related: 11 Work Pants to Stay Comfortable While Commuting Commuting to work can be a bit of a hassle. From unexpected delays on public transportation to traffic-filled carpooling trips, getting into the office can feel like a job of its own. With many of Us working a hybrid schedule, we want to prioritize comfort, while running to and fro. That’s where comfortable work pants […]

7. Hot Mama: You can coordinate this Sofia Jeans faux leather blazer with trousers, jeans and even skirts — just $42!

8. Flow On: We can’t get over these Scoop crepe wide leg trousers because they are versatile and airy — just $28!

9. Laid-Back Vibe: This Open Edit blazer has a relaxed fit that will help you feel luxe — was $80, now just $48!

10. Prints, Please: This Madewell paid blazer uses neutral colors for a fun, eye-catching prints — just $238!

11. Everyday Essential: This Caslon button-up shirt perfectly blends fashion with function — was $60, now just $45!

12. Tried and True: For those who like simple clothing, these Nordstrom wide leg pants are right up your alley — just $109!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. ’90s Essence: This Open Edit tailored vest has a ’90s feel to it that’s perfect for vintage lovers — just $60!