13 Menswear-Inspired Fashion Finds That Will Help You Look Sophisticated and Chic

There’s something so sleek and edgy about women wearing menswear-inspired fashion. From the decadent blazers to the ease of flowy trousers, menswear can help elevate your appearance without doing too much. What’s more, now is a great time to find menswear-inspired fashion finds that feel stylish and modern.

From edgy outerwear to simple button-down shirts, there is a menswear-inspired fashion find that will round out your fall wardrobe. We rounded up 13 menswear-inspired fall fashion finds that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

1. She’s A Lady: This Makkrom trench coat is double-breasted for extra sophistication and elegance — was $80, now just $62!

2. She Means Business: This Lee trouser pant uses the brand’s flex motion technology for extra comfort and ease — was $43, now just $26!

3. Ladies Who Lunch: We love this Happy Sailed tweed blazer because it feels elevated but doesn’t take itself too seriously — was $55, now just $47!

4. Closet Staple: This J.VER dress shirt works for formal and informal moments — was $20, now just $18!

5. Plus Size-Approved: This The Drop double-breasted blazer will make you look like a boss thanks to its pinstripe pattern — just $90!

6. Covered Up: If you want a swanky-looking, bold outerwear option, this Attitude Unknown ponte blazer has you covered — just $39!

7. Hot Mama: You can coordinate this Sofia Jeans faux leather blazer with trousers, jeans and even skirts — just $42!

8. Flow On: We can’t get over these Scoop crepe wide leg trousers because they are versatile and airy — just $28!

9. Laid-Back Vibe: This Open Edit blazer has a relaxed fit that will help you feel luxe — was $80, now just $48!

10. Prints, Please: This Madewell paid blazer uses neutral colors for a fun, eye-catching prints — just $238!

11. Everyday Essential: This Caslon button-up shirt perfectly blends fashion with function — was $60, now just $45!

12. Tried and True: For those who like simple clothing, these Nordstrom wide leg pants are right up your alley — just $109!

13. ’90s Essence: This Open Edit tailored vest has a ’90s feel to it that’s perfect for vintage lovers — just $60!

