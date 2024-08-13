Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Commuting to work can be a bit of a hassle. From unexpected delays on public transportation to traffic-filled carpooling trips, getting into the office can feel like a job of its own. With many of Us working a hybrid schedule, we want to prioritize comfort, while running to and fro. That’s where comfortable work pants come in handy.

Long gone are the days of wearing frumpy and ill-fitting trousers to the office. Instead, we’re opting for comfort-focused bottoms that keep Us chic, comfortable and abiding by our employer’s dress code. From flowy Palazzo-style trousers to roomy options no one would believe are yoga pants, you can find flattering options on Amazon. We’ve rounded up a thorough list of fashionable and comfortable work pants. Check out our top picks ahead.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re running to catch the subway or sitting for hours behind the wheel, you won’t have to worry about feeling uncomfortable, courtesy of these airy, striped Palazzo pants!

2. Bestseller: These all-black trousers are so versatile no one will be able to tell that they’re yoga pants!

3. Ultra-Stretch: A stretchy, high-waist band helps these straight-leg bottoms deliver tummy control!

4. All-Day Wear: You won’t want to take these stretchy pants off because they have a flexible fabric and a non-binding waistband to maximize comfort!

5. Cinched Waist: Not only are these trousers made from lightweight cotton, but they also have an ultra-flattering paper bag waistline!

6. Summer Fun: Pull these wide-leg bottoms out the next time the weather is a little warm. The lightweight material allows for ventilation!

7. Girl Boss: These all-black trousers look like traditional work pants, but they’re made from fabric that doesn’t fit too snug!

8. Sporty Style: Are you always stashing things in your pants pockets? These utility-style trousers have large pockets!

9. Picture Perfect: These pleated black pants look just like the trendy style worn by so many TikTok influencers. Don’t be afraid to strike a pose in a “what I wore to work” OOTD selfie!

10. Chic Slay: We love these Palazzo pants because they’re so roomy and cute. Not to mention, they’re lightweight and stretchy!

11. Buttoned Up: Get ready to meet your new fave trousers! These wide-leg pants have cute button detailing instead of traditional zippers!