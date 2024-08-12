Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a shopping writer, I’m constantly staying abreast of what’s new and notable when it comes to fashion — and my jaw dropped when I saw Amazon’s new arrivals. I also have a keen eye for things that are bound to sell out and it’s filled with tons of those too. I highlighted the top 16 chicest finds below that you can snag them before everyone has them in their rotations too.

Amazon’s new arrivals section has something for everybody whether you’re looking for end of summer statement dresses, cozy new finds for fall or pieces that can do both. Whether you’re in need of a new wrap dress for work or or a chic sweater set to stay warm for the fall, our lineup has something for you. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks!

The 16 Chicest New Arrivals From Amazon to Add to Your Closet

Chic New Amazon Dresses

1. Our Top Favorite! This elegantly designed wrap dress gets our top favorite award for its gorgeous prints and its growing five-star reviews!

2. Cue the Color-Blocking: Stand out in a crowd in this ultra chic color-block sweater set that comes in several color variations!

3. Wear it Western: Embrace the western aesthetic with this pretty paisley-print dress from Wrangler that’d pair perfectly with cowgirl boots and belt!

4. Coastal Cutie: A classic coastal style, this striped collared knit dress is great for cozying up around a beach bonfire!

5. Prettiest Prints: Whether you’re going to Europe or Florida, this flared maxi dress makes the perfect vacation dress and comes in several pretty prints!

Chic New Amazon Sets

6. Our Top Favorite! TBH, we will be adding this cozy sweater set to our carts too so we can wear it all fall long!

7. Office-Chic: Upgrade your office-wear with this sleek matching set that features a trendy, asymmetrical top and midi slip skirt!

8. Try it Textured: Do something different with your wardrobe and try out this textured matching set that brings chic, visual interest to the eye!

9. All the Cozy Vibes: Make your loungewear collection a little chicer with this cozy matching set that you’ll want to crawl into every day after work!

Chic New Amazon Tops

10. Our Top Favorite! This contrast stitch sweater gets our top favorite award for its stylish appeal and cozy fabric!

11. Scandi-Style: Embrace one of this year’s top trends with this scandi-style babydoll top that’s made of a feminine and floral pink fabric!

12. Cozy Coat: Get ready for fall weather with this cozy sherpa jacket that features pockets, contrast buttons and a collar!

13. Stylish Stripes: This contrast striped long sleeve can be dressed up with jeans and some flats for a lunch date and down with sweats for movie night!

Chic New Amazon Pants

14. Perfect Pants: Pair these cuffed corduroy pants with everything for button downs to sweaters and heels and sandals!

15. Yes to Yoga Pants! Marked a number one new release, these tummy-flattering yoga pants are great for both running errands and working out!

16. Baggy Barrel: A top trend in denim right now are these barrel-style jeans that come in all of the washes you want, like black, blue and white!