With fall just around the corner, chunky sneakers are becoming trendier than ever — which we didn’t think could happen given how trendy they already are. Sneakers are the perfect way to blend comfort and style, especially chunky ones that can have loads of cushioning, plenty of support and a cloud-like feel with every step!

But not all chunky sneakers are created equal; some look like they’d be comfortable, but leave you wishing you opted for sandals instead. If you’re looking for high-fashion shoes you can wear on long walks around the city and even runs through the woods, you’re going to want to check out some of our top picks — all on Amazon!

These 15 sneakers are classy, chic and easy to style, all while giving you a little (big) pep in your step. Scroll on, friends!

1. Balenciaga lookalike: If you love the look (and feel!) of luxury, you’re going to adore these leather sneakers that add 2.5 inches of height! They’re made of 100% premium leather — $72!

2. Not your dad’s: Skip the dad sneaker and opt for a grandpa one instead! These new Balance trainers have over 26,o00 reviewers singing their five-star praises — originally $75, now $70!

3. Direct source: Perhaps the founding daughter of chunky sneakers, the Fila Disruptor II is anything but basic. Grab it in your favorite color — originally $70, now $63!

4. Runner girl: If you’re serious about comfort and support, these Saucony running sneakers are your perfect match! We love the quiet luxury look the silver accents add — $140!

5. Total classic: These Reebok sneakers have a chic and casual design that pairs perfectly with jeans, shorts, skirts, dresses and even sweats. Compliments are guaranteed — $85!

6. Golden who?: Those who know luxury know Golden Goose. These platform walking shoes have a two-inch rocker bottom that’s shockingly lightweight — originally $44, now $34!

7. Hot girl walk: Hot girl walks are a wellness staple in many of our routines. Do it right with these modern-looking Brooks sneakers that have a thick stack of protective cushioning — $150!

8. Bold design: Memory foam plus a non-slip sole? Count Us in! According to one reviewer, they feel like “walking on a cloud” and are “absolutely gorgeous” — originally $45, now $40!

9. Dreamy pair: These may look flat, but they have plenty of arch support! Knit detailing and smooth leather combo makes these kicks look much more expensive than they are — $46!

10. Twist on a classic: You’ve seen Converse, but you probably haven’t seen this modern version that combines the chunky shoe trend with a vintage-inspired look — $75!

11. All-white style: Everyone needs a pair of go-to white sneakers that match everything! These sporty sneakers are guaranteed to be a staple in your shoe rotation — $45!

12. Purple please: Breathable, flexible and thick, these chunky sneakers will give you over three inches. In other words, the top shelf is finally within reach — $43!

13. New favorite: Instead of grabbing a pair that you’ll wear once, check out these Adidas platform sneakers that add an edge vibe to your daily ensemble — originally $70, now $52!

14. Steve Madden: These bestselling shoes happen to be 30% off right now, so we’re taking advantage of it! Choose between dozens (and dozens) of color options — originally $100, now $70!

15. All laced up: Have you ever seen such a stunning shoe? This ’90s-inspired walking shoe is sure to draw some attention from fellow fashionistas, especially the rhinestone rope — $40!