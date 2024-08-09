Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Prime Day was a few weeks ago now, but we wondered if Amazon’s sale inventory would still be drained. After all, Prime Day is a huge deal (pun intended). . . how could Amazon have anything left to offer, especially sale items?

Upon doing some research, the answer to any related question is, without fail, yes — Amazon always has more to offer. Given that we’re nearing the end of summer, the fashion sale section is particularly stacked! We couldn’t help but notice the endless dress options for every aesthetic, occasion and style.

Whether you’re going for rich mom, quiet luxury, boho or coastal or are attending a wedding, baby shower, picnic or everything in between, there’s a dress (maybe two) with your name on it! All of these dresses are under $33, so let’s jump in!

1. Classy act: If you’re looking for an “everything dress”, this maxi will be your new go-to. A smocked bodice makes it ultra-flattering, too — was $53, now $32!

2. Picnic party: Gingham print is totally trendy right now and you won’t hear Us complaining. Wear this maxi with sandals to all of your late-summer gatherings — was $31, now $28!

3. Luxe leopard: You don’t have to get this dress in leopard print, but we love the sexy flair it adds, especially with the bust tie — was $59, now $25!

4. Beach day: There are dozens of color and pattern options to choose from in this casual tank sundress, so good luck picking just one — was $30, now $20!

5. Brunch date: Call up the gals! It’s about time you dress cute and enjoy a meal with friends. This mini dress is sure to earn you some compliments — was $40, now $20!

6. Walking tour: Look no further for a dress you’ll want to tour Europe in! All you need with this short-sleeve midi is a pair of sneakers or sandals — was $40, now $30!

7. Total trendsetter: Puff sleeves, a square neck, a beige print and a great deal make this darling dress quite literally perfect — was $58, now $33!

8. Everyday casual: Instead of a t-shirt and shorts, try wearing this dress instead! Made of polyester and spandex, this number is extra stretchy — was $33, now $29!

9. Sexy lady: A midsection cutout and side slit give this bodycon dress its feisty flair. Be prepared to be the center of attention — was $39, now $32!

10. Fluter sleeves: Would you ever guess this stunning tiered midi dress has pockets? Both functional and stylish, we’d call this a one-of-a-kind find — was $49, now $32!

11. Luxe style: Simple and chic, we see why thousands of reviewers give it five stars. Short puff sleeves with elastics make it classy — was $29, now $26!

12. Slip dress: We all need a slip dress in our wardrobes! If you don’t have one, check out this elegant ribbed maxi with a low back — was $30, now $20!

13. Boating somewhere: Hey there, yacht wife! A tie waist, relaxed-fitting shoulders and a pencil skirt will have people thinking you own a boat — was $41, now $31!

14. So charming: It’s love. The floral print is both coastal and sophisticated, perfect for any end-of-summer gatherings on your agenda — was $46, now $26!

15. Quiet luxury: This A-line dress has a midi length, flutter sleeves, a tiered skirt and a simple design that you can wear with any accessories you own — was $49, now $33!