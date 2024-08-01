Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The phrase “dress to impress” isn’t anything new, but it’s recently been adopted by fashionistas far and wide to mean something like “dress sharp, classy and high-fashion with plenty of luxe-looking accessories”. The latter doesn’t have the same short-and-sweet ring to it, but you get the idea!

Dress-to-impress pieces are typically knit, satin, cotton, linen or some combination of chic-looking materials, especially the tops and dresses. They can be printed or solid, detailed or simple, but the pieces have one thing in common . . . they look expensive!

A hybrid between rich mom and quietly luxury styles, dress-to-impress style is the next big thing — so good for you for being on top of it! If you want to nail the style in real time without breaking the bank, we found 16 pieces from stores like Amazon, Abercrombie and Fitch, Nordstrom and Walmart, starting at just $10. Read on!

Tops

1. A texture thing: This textured tank is destined to become your new favorite top. The texture, high neck and sleeveless design are swoon-worthy!

2. Striped up: Nautical and simple, this short-sleeve knit top is ideal for the day to day. Gold jewelry is a must!

3. Soft and flattering: You won’t find a more versatile top that ruches to flatter your upper body. We adore the mock neck and boxy design!

4. Linen look: Imagine wearing this top with a pair of dressy black pants or a pencil skirt and strappy sandals — so chic!

Dresses

5. European girl: Ready to look like you belong on the coast of Italy? Wear this rich mom dress with white sneakers and oversized sunglasses!

6. Bell sleeves: This casual dress is every type of classy. You’ll adore the mesh panel hem that gives it a one-of-a-kind flair.

7. Instead of sweats: If you want the comfort of sweats without the look of sweats, opt for this drawcord waist dress instead!

8. Date night: There’s never a bad time to wow your date, especially if you have a nice dinner on the agenda. This outfit is suitable for work and weddings too!

Bottoms

9. Elastic waist: You’d never know that these luxe-looking pants are secretly super comfortable! An elastic waist seals the deal.

10. Up or down: These wide-leg pants have a thick seam in the front for added style and a decorative drawstring. Dress them up or down as you please!

11. English countryside: Something about this classy button-front midi skirt screams Sound of Music, especially in black.

12. Trouser shorts: These high-waist shorts are the perfect length for a tasteful yet fashionable style. Pleated front material is just a bonus!

Accessories

13. Designer-looking bag: You don’t need to shell out hundreds for a designer bag when you can grab this designer-looking shoulder bag for $27!

14. Two pack: Can’t decide between black sunglasses and brown ones? Grab both! These sunnies are trendy, chic and versatile enough to pair with any outfit.

15. Pack it: This all-in-one travel tote will level up your look whether you’re at the farmers market or headed for a picnic downtown.

16. Versace style: If you’ve seen real Versace sunglasses, you know these look nearly identical.