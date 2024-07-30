Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If Walmart isn’t first to mind when shopping for designer-looking goods, you’re probably not alone. Most of Us consider Walmart with a one-stop-shop for all of our essentials — and designer items aren’t typically on that list!
But if you take a quick scroll through the accessory section, you’ll realize that not only is Walmart loaded with bags, jewelry and sunglasses, but it’s filled with luxe-looking ones, too! The fashion department is truly stacked. There are a surprising number of designer brands like Ray-Ban, Coach and Michael Kors, but there are even more designer-looking ones that we just can’t pass up.
So if you’re looking for a new accessory to level up your style game (and have everyone ask what you do for a living), check out these elegant pieces — all under $50!
Bags
Oversized tote bags are practically the definition of rich mom style! This tote bag gives you a quiet luxury aesthetic, especially when you opt for the black and white variation with gold hardware. An attachable strap can turn this tote into a crossbody, too! Oh, and it comes with a matching wallet for an ultra-coordinated look.
- Time and Tru Crossbody Handbag — $19!
- Michael Kors Double Zip Wristlet — was $59, now $49!
- Goiacii Large Capacity Wristlet — $21!
- Madden NYC Cargo Pocket Weekender Bag — $35!
- Coach Zip Corner Wristlet in Signature Canvas — was $95, now $44!
- Madden NYC Crossbody Clain Handbag — was $20, now $14!
- Daisy Rose Tote Shoulder Bag With Matching Clutch — $50!
Jewelry
“Elegant” doesn’t do this bestselling necklace justice. The sparkly pendant is an 18-karat-inspired white gold piece surrounded by 28 accent crystals, giving it a luxe and dazzling flair. You can dress it up or down, making it an ideal everyday wardrobe addition that will surely turn some heads!
- Pavoi 18K Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings Set — $19!
- Timex Women’s Dress Crystal Watch — was $79, now $39!
- Cate and Chloe Araylia Pendant Necklace — was $125, now $22!
- Silvora Initial Heart Bracelet — was $63, now $14!
- JeenMata 6 Pairs Gold Earrings — was $104, now $15!
- Pavoi 14K Yellow Gold Cubic Zirconia Earrings — $12!
Sunglasses
They aren’t Jimmy Choo, but they sure look like they are! These round sunglasses are loved by reviewers for their quality, shape and frames, not to mention the gold end detailing. They check all the boxes from a functionality point of view, too, offering 100% UVA and UVB protection and scratch-resistant lenses.
- Piranha Eyewear Square Fashion Sunglasses — $11!
- Foster Grant Polarized Rectangle Sunglasses — $15!
- Sunsentials Butterfly Sunglasses — $8!
- Pirhana Daisy and Gold Demi Frame Gradient Sunglasses — $11!
- Linvo Round Brown Frame Sunglasses — $12!