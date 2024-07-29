Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Why disrupt your luxury vibe at lunchtime? Especially if you’ve meal-prepped something delicious (but even if you haven’t), there’s no reason to eat it from your daughter’s old elementary school bag or — worse — a brown paper bag. Brown paper bags are not only unsustainable, but outfit killers, particularly if you’re going for a clean, put-together look.

Related: Nail Rich-Looking Home Decor at Any Budget With These 25 Staples If you’ve ever stepped foot in a “rich rich” household, you know the vibe . . . lots of marble, plenty of accent pieces, neutral colors like beige and gray and either a coastal, modern or farmhouse decor style. It feels like stepping into a meticulously crafted showroom where opulence and tranquility are thoughtfully merged […]

We love the idea of a designer lunch bag, but those are hundreds of dollars. If you want the look of a designer tote with the functionality of a lunch bag, we’ve got you! These designer-looking lunch totes are all insulated, spacious enough for any culinary creation you whip up and easy to mistake for regular designer bags. They’re ideal for park picnics, the daily commute, long car rides and more!

The best part? They start at just $7 and don’t push $50, so you can grab one for your luxe bestie, too!

1. Striped up: Kate Spade never fails, especially when it comes to accessories. This tote has logo detailing, a top zipper, an interior pocket and an ultra-chic square design your coworkers will swoon over — $35 on Amazon!

2. Crowd favorite: Nobody would ever know this bag is carrying your lunch. Whether you packed a hot or cold lunch, this bag will hold the temperature for up to 10 hours — was $23, now $20 on Amazon!

3. Pretty and preppy: This stain-resistant lunch bag is totally nautical, perfect for the gal with an Outer Banks or Nantucket vibe. It comes with a matching straw tumbler, too — $20 at Walmart!

4. Quiet luxury: Ivory and light brown are staples in a luxe and minimalist ensemble! This leakproof bag includes two lunch containers and an ice pack — was $27, now $19 on Amazon!

5. Total steal: There are a slew of different colors and patterns to choose from in this water-resistant tote — at such a great deal, we’re grabbing them all — was $8, now $7 on Amazon!

6. Bebe’s back: As Beyonce once said, “What goes around comes back around.” Bebe is coming back in style with this darling floral lunch bag that will go with all of your dress clothes — was $45, now $40 on Amazon!

7. Trendsetter alert: We can’t get over the shape of this versatile tote. With pockets on both sides and an expansive storage capacity, you can fit a meal for two or three — $15 at Walmart!

8. Vera Bradley: If you think Vera Bradley bags are only paisley patterned, think again! This quilted nylon bag is ultra-light, easy to wash and ideal for the day-to-day — $50 at Vera Bradley!

9. Fashion statement: We’re pretty sure eating from a cute lunch tote will make your food taste better . . . but that’s strictly an opinion — was $36, now $27 on Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10. Perfect fit: With a 10-by-10-inch design, this bag will easily store your essentials (along with your lunch, of course!). Leakproof lining and a waterproof lining make it extra durable — was $19, now $14 on Amazon!