Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Linen is having a moment and a half! Whether in fashion or home decor, linen is everywhere lately, a sign that acting European means more than just dressing the part. The great thing about linen decor is that it’s timeless, yielding an upscale aura and a boutique feel unmatched by its cotton counterpart!
If you’re looking to spruce up your home, you don’t need an expensive new couch or paint the walls a different color . . . you just need some linen! Trust Us when we say that a set of linen curtains or some simple linen napkins will elevate the feel of your space tenfold. Your home will have a Belgium-inspired flair in an instant!
We rounded up some bestselling linen sheets, curtains, decor pieces and napkins from stores like West Elm, Wayfair, Target, Amazon, Quince and more to help you nail the aesthetic — at any price point. Read on!
Sheets
Our Absolute Favorite: Leave it to Amazon to have some of our favorite sheets! These sheets look like they’re 100% linen, but they’re actually made with a cotton and linen blend that gives them the ideal balance of softness, breathability and weight. You and your guests will be sleeping like kings and queens every night!
- Brooklinen Cores Sheets Set — was $299, now $254!
- Atlinia 100% Pure Linen Bedding Set — $165!
- Wayfair Linen Bed Sheets Set — was $120, now $112!
- Quince European Linen Sheets Set — $130!
Curtains
Our Absolute Favorite: So luxe! These minimalist-inspired curtains come in both transparent and blackout varieties, so grab whichever suits your space best! If you’re like Us, you’ll grab a blackout pair for the bedroom and a transparent one for the living room. There are 10 different colors and three sizes to choose from, too, so you’re destined to find your perfect match!
- 100% Blackout Shield Blackout Curtains — were $41, now $39!
- Bed Bath & Beyond Classic Linen Blend Curtain — $65!
- West Elm European Linen Curtains — $119!
Decor Pieces
Our Absolute Favorite: If coastal is your style, you’re going to love this striped linen pillow from Wayfair, especially since it’s 34% off! This pillow is simple yet sophisticated, adding a touch of coastal Italy to any space . . . and who wouldn’t want that? We’re loving the pop of color!
- Wayfair Woven Throw Blanket — was $67, now $60!
- King Linens 100% French Linen Pillow Covers Set — $26!
- Pottery Barn Cloud Linen Blanket — $179!
- Siscovers Designer Throw Pillow — was $69, now $54!
Napkins and Tablecloths
Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll be hosting dinner parties every night just to use these chic European Striped Linen Napkins. The set comes with four lightweight napkins that have a beautiful striped design, making them as chic as they are functional. The yellow is stunning for summer!
- Everly Pure Linen Rectangle Tablecloth — $58!
- Light and Pro Flax Linen Napkins Set — was $30, now $23!
- Pottery Barn Mason Oversized Linen Set of 4 — $48!
- Quince European Linen Tablecloth — $60!