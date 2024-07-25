Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve ever stepped foot in a “rich rich” household, you know the vibe . . . lots of marble, plenty of accent pieces, neutral colors like beige and gray and either a coastal, modern or farmhouse decor style. It feels like stepping into a meticulously crafted showroom where opulence and tranquility are thoughtfully merged — in every single room.

While they vary in style and design, most wealthy homes share some key decor staples responsible for the sophisticated, refined feel — and contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a bottomless budget to nail the look, feel and ambiance! We rounded up some timeless pieces for all budgets that make homes of the rich and famous feel like, well, the homes of the rich and famous.

Whether you’re working with a modest salary or are ready to spend that tax return, there’s a living room, bedroom, kitchen and/or bathroom decor piece waiting for you that will elevate your home tenfold (or more!). Read on to see our favorites from Quince, Amazon, Walmart, Pottery Barn, Dormify, West Elm and more!

Living Room

Our Absolute Favorite: This Lovesac chair is guaranteed to become a hyper-fixation for your family and your guests! As comfy as it is classy, this elegant seat offers cloud-like comfort and serves as a bold statement piece, exuding sophistication, poise and warmth. It goes with almost any decor style, especially given the endless fur options!

Kitchen

Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for a piece with endless uses? Meet your new favorite accent that can be both a table centerpiece and a hot/cold pad. This handmade round trivet is a little over a foot in diameter, making it the perfect size to display your kitchen creations, flowers or candles.

Bedroom

Our Absolute Favorite: Instead of a quilt, try putting this ultra-cozy blanket at the end of your bed or on a nearby chaise or settee. The fur adds a luxe touch, keeping you warm — but not too warm — and turning it into a household favorite. Don’t be surprised if your guests try to steal it!

Bathroom

Our Absolute Favorite: Every nice hotel and home has a stack of robes, but not just any robes . . . thick, soft, cushiony robes! This waffle-knit winner is made of 100% Cotton Jacquard and has chic gray piping, a soft interior lining and two oversized pockets for all your spa-time essentials.