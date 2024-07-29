Your account
It's Not Too Late! Grab These Rich Mom Accessories Under $100 During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Getty Images

Don’t worry, you didn’t miss it! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still alive and well . . . for now. That means you can still score fabulous deals on your favorite fashion, beauty and home decor items, but only for six more days. In other words, no dilly-dallying!

If you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe without grabbing a million things, accessories are the way to go. Accessories can be worn every day and with everything, making them a practical (and fashionable!) use of your hard-earned dollars. Nordstrom is the kingdom of high-end accessories, so you’re in the right place!

We found some of the absolute best sunglasses, bags and jewelry pieces at Nordstrom that you can still snag for a steal. Read on to see our favorites — and grab before we do!

Sunglasses

A pair of Quay Australia sunglasses for under $50? Count Us in! These square sunglasses are the definition of rich mom, especially given the oversized fit and gradient lenses. The square style is flattering for most face shapes, too, so you’ll look as good as you feel!

Bags

In case you missed it, puffy accessories are having a moment and a half! Whether it’s a pair of earrings or a chic new purse like this quilted (faux) leather one, the extra puff adds a dynamic twist to any piece. A handbag style is icing on the high-fashion cake!

Jewelry

Bestseller alert! This everyday pair of earrings has hundreds of reviewers giving it five stars. You can get them with either silver or gold prongs, making them a breeze to incorporate into your daily ensemble. We love the look of these with a dainty necklace and layered bracelets, but make the look your own!

