Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Don’t worry, you didn’t miss it! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still alive and well . . . for now. That means you can still score fabulous deals on your favorite fashion, beauty and home decor items, but only for six more days. In other words, no dilly-dallying!

Related: 33 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals That Are Bound to Sell Out Today’s the day! After weeks (and weeks) of anticipation, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally live for everyone. From now until August 4, some of Nordstrom’s bestselling fashion, beauty and home items are on sale for prices that seem too good to be true. We’re beyond excited! Although the sale is nearly three weeks long, […]

If you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe without grabbing a million things, accessories are the way to go. Accessories can be worn every day and with everything, making them a practical (and fashionable!) use of your hard-earned dollars. Nordstrom is the kingdom of high-end accessories, so you’re in the right place!

We found some of the absolute best sunglasses, bags and jewelry pieces at Nordstrom that you can still snag for a steal. Read on to see our favorites — and grab before we do!

Sunglasses

A pair of Quay Australia sunglasses for under $50? Count Us in! These square sunglasses are the definition of rich mom, especially given the oversized fit and gradient lenses. The square style is flattering for most face shapes, too, so you’ll look as good as you feel!

Bags

In case you missed it, puffy accessories are having a moment and a half! Whether it’s a pair of earrings or a chic new purse like this quilted (faux) leather one, the extra puff adds a dynamic twist to any piece. A handbag style is icing on the high-fashion cake!

Jewelry

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Bestseller alert! This everyday pair of earrings has hundreds of reviewers giving it five stars. You can get them with either silver or gold prongs, making them a breeze to incorporate into your daily ensemble. We love the look of these with a dainty necklace and layered bracelets, but make the look your own!