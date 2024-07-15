Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Today’s the day! After weeks (and weeks) of anticipation, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally live for everyone. From now until August 4, some of Nordstrom’s bestselling fashion, beauty and home items are on sale for prices that seem too good to be true. We’re beyond excited!

Although the sale is nearly three weeks long, it’s just like anything else . . . the best of the best will sell out quickly! Whether a swanky Coach handbag, luxe Chloé fragrance or comfy On Cloud training shoe is on your wishlist, we gathered 33 of the trendiest items bound to disappear STAT.

Read on (quickly!) to see what’s hot in fashion, beauty and home (and what we’ll be adding to cart).

Fashion

1. Get 25% Off Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a new pair of sneakers comfy enough to run in and trendy enough to wear with dresses, grab these crowd favorites! Originally $150, now just $112!

Check out all of the sneaker deals at Nordstrom!

2. Get 27% Off Tank Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: You can never have too many tank tops, especially when they’re as stretchy and soft as these! Originally $15, now just $11!

Check out all of the tank top deals at Nordstrom!

3. Get 39% Off Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Floral is in! You can’t go wrong with this darling Steve Madden maxi dress. Originally $99, now just $60!

Check out all of the dress deals at Nordstrom!

4. Get 32% Off Pajamas

Our Absolute Favorite: Ditch the old t-shirt and shorts in favor of this classy and luxe lightweight set. Originally $65, now just $44!

Check out all of the pajama deals at Nordstrom!

5. Get 34% Off Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: As much as we don’t want to think about it, it’s almost jeans season. Grab a flare pair to trendset on the daily! Originally $149, now just $99!

Check out all of the jeans deals at Nordstrom!

6. Get 34% Off Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: We love PacSun, especially when it’s on sale. Grab this chic short-sleeve sweater top for a steal! Originally $35, now just $23!

Check out all of the top deals at Nordstrom!

7. Get 33% Off Sunglasses

Our Absolute Favorite: For those who dream of owning designer, now’s your time! These rich mom Prada sunglasses have a square frame that flatters almost any face shape. Originally $377, now just $252!

Check out all of the sunglasses deals at Nordstrom!

8. Get 34% Off Bras

Our Absolute Favorite: We have a love-hate relationship with bras too, but this T-shirt bra will make you forget you’re even wearing one. Originally $74, now just $49!

Check out all of the bra deals at Nordstrom!

9. Get 34% Off Lounge Pants

Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get much better than Zella when it comes to live-in activewear. These joggers have over a thousand five-star reviews! Originally $65, now just $43!

Check out all of the pant deals at Nordstrom!

10. Get 38% Off Sandals

Our Absolute Favorite: Comfy and cute? Count Us in! These Toms have a gentle wedge and a 2.5-inch platform. The OrthoLite Eco X-40 Hybrid footbed makes them extra cushiony! Originally $80, now just $50!

Check out all of the sandals deals at Nordstrom!

11. Get 32% Off Shorts

Our Absolute Favorite: Biker shorts pair beautifully with oversized T-shirts and tank tops alike. Grab these in black, blue or pink! Originally $59, now just $40!

Check out all of the shorts deals at Nordstrom!

12. Get 33% Off Luxury Bags

Our Absolute Favorite: If it’s almost time for a new bag, look no further than this pebbled leather Coach bag. It’s a handle bag and a crossbody in one! Originally $295, now just $197!

Check out all of the bag deals at Nordstrom!

13. Get 36% Off Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll thank Us in October! This trench coat will get you through transitional weather season. Originally $220, now just $140!

Check out all of the coat deals at Nordstrom!

14. Get 33% Off Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: A high waist, crossover elastic waistband and stretchy spandex blend material make these Beyond Yoga leggings ultra-flattering. Originally $99, now just $66!

Check out all of the leggings deals at Nordstrom!

15. Get 33% Off Jewelry

Our Absolute Favorite: You probably have a Kendra Scott necklace, but do you have the matching earrings? These dangle earrings have a gold frame and crystal accents. Originally $75, now just $50!

Check out all of the jewelry deals at Nordstrom!

16. Get 32% Off Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t get over this sculpting (faux) leather skirt from NYDJ. The knee length keeps it classy! Originally $79, now just $54!

Check out all of the skirt deals at Nordstrom!

17. Get 36% Off Jumpsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: Free People finally has some bestsellers on sale! You’ll love this denim jumpsuit that will carry you through summer, fall and winter. Originally $128, now just $85!

Check out all of the jumpsuit deals at Nordstrom!

Beauty

18. Get 50% Off Makeup

Our Absolute Favorite: Ready to look Insta-worthy 24/7? This eyeshadow palette and mascara set makes every hour seem like golden hour. Originally $139, now just $69!

Check out all of the makeup deals at Nordstrom!

19. Get 33% Off Hair Tools

Our Absolute Favorite: A blow dry brush makes all the difference in the world. Smoothing bristles and evenly distributed air flow minimize heat damage! Originally $150, now just $100!

Check out all of the hair tool deals at Nordstrom!

20. Get 35% Off Fragrances

Our Absolute Favorite: This Chloé perfume and travel perfume set will help you maintain your signature scent wherever you go! Originally $171, now just $112!

Check out all of the fragrance deals at Nordstrom!

21. Get 35% Off Moisturizers

Our Absolute Favorite: Show your skin some love after all those days in the sun with this reviewer favorite! Thousands (and thousands) of reviewers consider it a staple. Originally $105, now just $68!

Check out all of the moisturizer deals at Nordstrom!

22. Get 33% Off Sunscreen

Our Absolute Favorite: Gwyneth Paltrow is probably protecting her skin with this duo. The SPF 40 formula goes on seamlessly over makeup! Originally $78, now just $52!

Check out all of the sunscreen deals at Nordstrom!

23. Get 41% Off Lip Care

Our Absolute Favorite: Pucker up buttercup! This lip-reviving duo is guaranteed to soften. One is applied at night so you wake up with plump, supple lips. Originally $76, now just $45!

Check out all of the lip care deals at Nordstrom!

24. Get 36% Off Haircare

Our Absolute Favorite: If you know haircare, you know Olaplex. While we love all of the formulas, the No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is an absolute essential! Originally $120, now just $77!

Check out all of the haircare deals at Nordstrom!

25. Get 30% Off Self Tanners

Our Absolute Favorite: Try this streak-free self-tanning set instead of baking in the sun this summer. You’ll look like you went to Bali! Originally $60, now just $42!

Check out all of the self-tanning deals at Nordstrom!

26. Get 33% Off Mascaras

Our Absolute Favorite: The French beauty brand Yves Saint Laurent is generous in offering its bestselling mascara for a total steal. You’ll be set for months! Originally $64, now just $43!

Check out all of the mascara deals at Nordstrom!

Home

27. Get 25% Off Bedding

Our Absolute Favorite: A luxe lifestyle starts with beauty sleep; these soft organic cotton sheets will make every night a great night’s sleep! Originally starting at $99, now starting at just $74!

Check out all of the bedding deals at Nordstrom!

28. Get 33% Off Blankets

Our Absolute Favorite: A throw blanket works wonders in “cozying up” your home. This one comes in blush pink, cream and dark gray. Originally $230, now just $154!

Check out all of the blanket deals at Nordstrom!

29. Get 32% Off Suitcases

Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever seen such a cute suitcase? This pink carry-on luggage won’t get mixed up with anyone else’s! Originally $238, now just $163!

Check out all of theluggage deals at Nordstrom!

30. Get 37% Off Cookware

Our Absolute Favorite: Making dinner just got much more fun. This cast iron brazier is ideal for braising, steaming, frying and more! Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees. Originally $462, now just $290!

Check out all of the cookware deals at Nordstrom!

31. Get 25% Off Appliances

Our Absolute Favorite: Nail the vintage aesthetic with this six-in-one air fryer and toaster oven that you’ll want to leave out on the countertop. Originally $195, now just $146!

Check out all of the kitchen tools at Nordstrom!

32. Get 25% Off Towels

Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone’s bathroom needs an update every once in a while. You don’t have to redo the tile or paint the walls . . . these new towels will do the trick! Originally $99, now just $74!

Check out all of the bath deals at Nordstrom!

33. Get 33% Off Diffusers

Our Absolute Favorite: This set comes with a diffuser and refills, but if you already have a Pura, there are refills on sale too. It’s a scent lover’s dream! Originally $126, now just $84!

Check out all of the candle and home fragrance deals at Nordstrom!