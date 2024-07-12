Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Gift-Worthy Tops, Bottoms and Accessories Under $25 During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

By
getty
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s that time again! Nordstrom is hosting its biggest sale event of the year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. You can save hundreds on Nordstrom’s best clothes, shoes, accessories, beauty products and more all the way from July 15 (earlier for card members) until August 4. That’s plenty of time to shop!

16 Rich Mom Sunglasses That Are Worth the Splurge

Related: 16 Rich Mom Sunglasses That Are Worth the Splurge

But as with any other sale, you’ll want to snag your favorites early before they sell out. Committing to buying a new $200 pair of sunglasses is tough, but we gathered 13 fashion items under $25 that are an easy “yes”. Whether you’re looking for a new top, sweatshirt, shorts, socks, pair of earrings, undies or anything in between, there’s something with your name on it at Nordstrom. All of these pieces make great gifts!

Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Transitional weather will approach Us faster than we can say “Labor Day”. This short-sleeve Pacsun top is lightweight for summer and cozy enough for fall. Grab it in white, navy or light pink!

Bottoms and Tights

nord
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Need a new pair of shorts that go with just about anything? You’re going to want to check out these elastic waist fleece shorts that include pockets. They’re comfy, sporty and perfect for lounging this summer!

21 Loose Amazon Dresses That Look Like They're From a Parisian Boutique

Related: 21 Loose Amazon Dresses That Look Like They're From a Parisian Boutique

Accessories

nord
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Just like chunky shoes, chunky earrings are in right now! These geometric hoops will make any outfit appear more artsy. Wear them with a gold pendant necklace for a put-together look!

The Foreo Luna Mini? It’s Kate Bosworth-Approved and 58% off!

Deal of the Day

The Foreo Luna Mini? It’s Kate Bosworth-Approved and 58% off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!