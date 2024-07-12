Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s that time again! Nordstrom is hosting its biggest sale event of the year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. You can save hundreds on Nordstrom’s best clothes, shoes, accessories, beauty products and more all the way from July 15 (earlier for card members) until August 4. That’s plenty of time to shop!

But as with any other sale, you’ll want to snag your favorites early before they sell out. Committing to buying a new $200 pair of sunglasses is tough, but we gathered 13 fashion items under $25 that are an easy “yes”. Whether you’re looking for a new top, sweatshirt, shorts, socks, pair of earrings, undies or anything in between, there’s something with your name on it at Nordstrom. All of these pieces make great gifts!

Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Transitional weather will approach Us faster than we can say “Labor Day”. This short-sleeve Pacsun top is lightweight for summer and cozy enough for fall. Grab it in white, navy or light pink!

Bottoms and Tights

Our Absolute Favorite: Need a new pair of shorts that go with just about anything? You’re going to want to check out these elastic waist fleece shorts that include pockets. They’re comfy, sporty and perfect for lounging this summer!

Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: Just like chunky shoes, chunky earrings are in right now! These geometric hoops will make any outfit appear more artsy. Wear them with a gold pendant necklace for a put-together look!