Amazon Prime Day is arguably one of the most wonderful times of the year (after the holidays, of course!). When Megan Thee Stallion announced it for 2024, we just knew it would be an exceptional year — a good omen of sorts! Plus, there’s nothing quite like scoring a deal on things you would have bought anyway.

Since it’s summer, two-piece outfit sets are those things! Whether you’re looking for something to wear as loungewear or something to wear to dinner with the queen, two-piece sets are the ideal summer outfit. They couldn’t be easier to dress up or down for any occasion your summer calls for!

So if you’re ready to snag your new favorite set for a steal, check out our top picks on sale on Amazon. We’re pretty sure you’ll want them all!

1. Linen look: Linen is popular right now in fashion and home alike, but it isn’t the softest material. This fabric combines linen and rayon for a soft yet 100% linen-looking outfit — was $46, now $40!

2. Texture queen: Made of a stretchy material, this set will keep you comfy, cozy and cool. The relaxed-fit top half tucked into the shorts is an ultra-flattering combo — was $30, now $25!

3. Rich looking: Ready to look like you just got off a private jet from Bali? Check out this high-neck tank and pants set. You’ll adore the elastic waistband — was $34, now $27!

4. Tour de Greece: Even if you aren’t headed on a trip to Europe this summer, this set will make you feel like you are. Pair it with platform sandals and a crossbody to seal the look — was $49, now $36!

5. Classy gal: Don’t be alarmed by “knit” . . . this set is probably lighter weight than your sheer swimsuit cover-up! The pleated design gives it a sophisticated flair — was $52, now $47!

6. Playful style: You don’t have to grab the set in a flowery print, but we adore the flirty and fun flair this variety adds. Compliments are guaranteed — was $53, now $33!

7. Luxury vacation: Beige is a quiet luxury staple, so couple that with black lining along the hem and you have the ideal Hamptons-esque getup — was $43, now $34!

8. Button-up: We can’t believe this classy set is over half off! Wear it with sneakers for the day to day or with sandals for an out-to-dinner outfit — was $43, now $20!

9. Biker chick: Biker shorts are our favorite trend lately. Combine the biker short trend with the matching set trend and you have the ultimate trendsetting outfit that is equally comfy and chic — was $36, now $24!

10. Ruffle hem: Get ready to be the star of the show wherever you go, no sleeves required! This summery set comes in nine different colors — was $30, now $26!

11. Maxi skirt: Who said sets have to include pants or shorts? This classy set has an asymmetrical top and a high-waist maxi skirt (plus pockets) that lengthens your legs — was $50, now $40!

12. Style icon: When the beach is windy or the campfire isn’t quite warm enough, you need a cardigan sweater to go over your tank top. Meet your new go-to — was $56, now $28!

13. Ribbed material: If you love the way ribbed material feels on your skin, you’re going to love this elastic ribbed fabric that feels like pajamas — was $39, now $26!