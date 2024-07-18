Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Celebrities like Jessica Alba, Katie Holmes and Molly Sims sport the brand, but what is Zimmermann anyway? A lot of people think of it as an exclusive (and elusive) designer brand worn only by well-known A-listers, but Zimmermann is actually available to all of Us at Nordstrom!

Well, it’s technically available. The quadruple-digit price range makes it a no-go for most, but the current sale changes everything! And by “sale,” we’re talking hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars off. Your dreams of dressing like a well-off stay-at-home mom are finally a reality!

Many of the dresses are sold out already, but if you’re lucky, you just might find your size! If you find one, take our advice and run with it. We listed some of our in-stock absolute favorites below. Happy shopping!

Matchmaker Floral Long Sleeve Tiered Dress

Slightly tropical and a good amount floral, this dress is the definition of trendy! A crinkled design, asymmetrical hem and tiered skirt are just a few highlights of this standout dress.

Get the Zimmermann Matchmaker Floral Long Sleeve Tiered Dress for $644 (originally $1,150) at Nordstrom!

Tranquility Bralette Bodice Mini Dress

Ready to be the center of attention? This summery mini dress has a sweetheart neckline and lantern sleeves that flatter your collarbone. Since it’s made of silk and linen, it’s as comfy as it is cute!

Get the Zimmermann Tranquility Bralette Bodice Mini Dress for $896 (originally $1,600) at Nordstrom!

Matchmaker Lantern Long Sleeve Silk Dress

“Coastal grandma” is a hot trend right now and this patchwork-looking dress nails it . . . if coastal grandmas wore mini dresses, that is. You won’t find a lighter, airier sundress to wear to all of your picnics this summer!

Get the Zimmermann Matchmaker Cotton and Silk Dress for $532 (originally $950) at Nordstrom!

Natura Metallic Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Not all Zimmermann dresses have busy patterns and irregular hems! This chic peach number is ideal for cooler days and transitional weather. Wear it with sneakers for a casual flair!

Get the Zimmermann Natura Metallic Long Sleeve Sweater Dress for $582 (originally $1,600) at Nordstrom!

Natura Floral and Lace Mini Dress

Have you ever seen such a delicate outfit? This floral and lace dress will launch you into your garden girl era and give you a natural, authentic look. The deep v-neck adds a pop of flirty!

Get the Zimmermann Natura Floral and Lace Mini Dress for $813 (originally $1,450) at Nordstrom!

Harmony Metallic Jersey Tank Dress

Hey there, sunshine! This lemon-colored dress is stretchy and lightweight. In other words, it’s exactly what you want to be wearing on a day-to-day basis. The racerback style is a sporty touch!

Get the Zimmermann Harmony Metallic Jersey Tank Dress for $813 (originally $1,450) at Nordstrom!