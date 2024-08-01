Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It doesn’t matter whether it’s summer, spring, winter or fall — we all want to be somewhere coastal in Europe, taking in the views and enjoying the ambiance. Maybe you took a summer trip across the pond or maybe you just wish you did (hello!), but either way, it goes without saying that coastal European style is one of a kind . . .

Well, unless we recreate it over here, that is. We found some dresses on Amazon that will make you look and feel like the Portofino princess you are! All of these finds are under $28, ultra-flattering and certain to turn some heads wherever you go. Just don’t be surprised if people start speaking Italian to you!

Read on for our 13 absolute favorites!

1. Yacht wife: The belt and color block style makes this dress elegant and classy, especially in the apricot beige variation — was $35, now $27!

2. Wrap dress: We love how flattering this boho printed dress is! The v-neck and wrap style gives the illusion of a smaller waist — was $65, now $20!

3. Boho beauty: Three-quarter sleeves, a tassel tie and a floral print are just a few things we adore about this flowy dress! It can be a cover-up, too — was $36, now $20!

4. One shoulder: The one shoulder design, pleated style, midi length and striped bodice will make you feel as confident as can be — was $36, now $20!

5. Total stunner: You probably haven’t ever seen a dress like this one before. Hidden pockets are just a bonus — $27!

6. Pretty in paisley: Thousands of reviewers give this beachy sundress five stars. We love the blue flowers and patterned hem — was $36, now $28!

7. No straps needed: Buttons down the left side of this midi dress give it an English-countryside flair — was $31, now $28!

8. Floral fun: Bright and floral, this short-sleeve t-shirt dress is destined to become your new everyday favorite. Wear it with sneakers or sandals — was $29, now $27!

9. Classy act: You’ll look like you’ve got it all together when you wear this summery maxi dress with a front slit — was $39, now $20!

10. Vintage flair: Made of a polyester and spandex blend, this printed shift dress is as lightweight as it gets — $28!

11. Super stripes: Vertical stripes elongate the torso while a sweetheart neckline flatters the bust. It’s a major win in every category — was $31, now $26!

12. Baggy style: Comfort is king, especially when you can be comfy fashionably, affordably and trendily with this summery mini — $20!

13. Elegant look: A wrap style on this short-sleeve maxi dress combined with a pleated empire waist make this dress dreamy — was $29, now $27!