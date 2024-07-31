Your account
17 Flattering Wedding Guest Dresses to Look As Good As the Bride – Under $35 on Amazon

Everyone and their brother seem to be getting married lately. Whether you’re already cuffed, have a boo or are opting to ride the single wave for a while, there’s a good chance you have a ceremony (or two . . . or three) on your agenda this wedding season. If that sounds more overwhelming than fun, just think about how fun it is to dress up!

Weddings are an excuse to get decked in your best clothes, do your hair and makeup and look like a a princess for a few hours. They may be lengthy and occasionally boring, but they’re also an excuse to do some shopping . . . you won’t hear Us complaining!

If you need a dress that will get you as excited for the wedding as the bride herself, we’ve got your back. These dresses are all under $35 on Amazon, so you won’t have any buyer’s remorse, either! Read on for our faves!

1. Absolute favorite: Now do you see why this flutter sleeve dress is our favorite? It’s the perfect balance of playful and elegant.

2. Close second: Cap sleeves and a mock neck work together to make your waist appear smaller . . . you can thank Us later!

3. Runner up: You don’t have to get this dress in tender green, but you’ll own the garden girl style if you do!

4. Polka dot: With 4.4 out of 5 stars, this midi dress is described as “extremely flattering“, “vivid” and “perfect” by endless reviewers.

5. Plum fairy: Rich mom alert! This puff sleeve dress will flatter your upper arms while adding a stylish twist to any ensemble.

6. Floral fun: A floral skirt gives this black and beige dress a classy feel, especially when paired with silver or gold jewelry.

7. Total flirt: The tie front and flowy short sleeves make this mini dress a playful find for any age!

8. Sophisticated gal: This v-neck cocktail pencil outfit has a ruffled slit that is certain to draw some attention.

9. Outdoor wedding: Paisley can be dressed up or down depending on what you wear it with! This boho maxi is a winner.

10. Off the shoulder: We can’t get over the fit, color and design of this bodycon midi dress that flatters the waist.

11. Pretty and pleated: There’s nothing quite like an asymmetrical strap and ribbed design combo to lengthen the torso.

12. Bodycon fit: This maxi dress is ideal for vacationing and dinner parties too, so you can wear it 24/7!

13. Halter neck: Get ready to be the star of the show wherever you go in this stunning halter neck maxi with a sexy slit!

14. Beach wedding: If you’re lucky enough to have a beach wedding invite pending, take it and wear this smocked dress.

15. Go with the flow: This asymmetrical dress will make you look and feel like the queen that you are, especially the pink hue!

 16. Soper stretchy: If you need a comfy dress that’s also flattering, look no further than this darling cutout wrap midi.

17. Proposal-bound: We’re not guaranteeing you’ll have a proposal by the end of the night, but your date will sure want to!

Bella Hadid leggings

Deal of the Day

We Found an $8 Lookalike for the Capri Leggings Bella Hadid Just Wore! View Deal

