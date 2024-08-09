Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Like everyone and their brother these days, I love the all-white shoe look, especially when it comes to sneakers. Not only are all-white shoes easy to style, but they also add a vivid pop to any ensemble that’s clean, crisp and trendy. It’s no wonder they’re so popular!

With running sneakers, however, the brighter the better! Vibrant colors are high-fashion in the running community, whether bright pink, blue, mint green, purple or yellow . . . or all of the above! Running shoes can surely let your personality through if you let them.

Call me a minimalist, but I still love the look of more muted tones paired with white. These brand-new Saucony Hurricane 24 sneakers ended my search for a high-end running shoe that is understated and simple, yet not all-white, thereby earning me some brownie points in the running community. I’ve been wearing these running shoes running (of course) but also for errands, coffee dates with the girls and long walks around the city. Let me tell you: It’s compliment central!

With two layers of thick foam and maximum cushioning, these sneakers nail the chunky shoe aesthetic. The dual-cushioning design combines Saucony’s PWRRUN PB foam with a PWRRUN foam frame that work together to give your stride a good bounce and plenty of support. CenterPath Technology provides more ground contact, balance and higher side walls for even more support, cradling your foot while protecting your knees and ankles.

Plus, the upper is ultra-breathable which your feet (and not-so-smelly socks) will appreciate at this time of year. They fit snugly without squeezing, an ideal combo in my book! And despite being chunky-looking in style, the shoes are light — like, under 10 ounces light. Whether you’re walking, jogging or sprinting, you’ll enjoy a weightless feel, plenty of cushioning and a high-fashion style unmatched by other running sneakers!

These sneakers come in six different colors, some more vibrant than others, but all of them are swoon-worthy in their own regards. I love wearing these sneakers with flowy shorts, a tank top and a Yankees running hat, but this winter I’ll have to shift gears. They look sporty with leggings and a long-sleeve top, too, so that’s what I’ll be doing!

Reviewers can’t get enough of these shoes either, writing, “These are the most comfortable athletic shoes I’ve ever worn” and they “feel like walking on clouds”. Some reviewers are already grabbing a second pair! I’m tempted . . .

