Who doesn’t want to be a rich mom (with or without kids)? Rich moms have a distinct swagger as they rush about from Whole Foods to their daughters’ soccer games. Somewhere along the way, they always seem to make it to a Nordstrom for a quick shopping spree, bags in hand as they walk up to a luxe mansion that most definitely has a pool. Jealous!
Aside from all the literal bells and whistles, what we love most about the rich mom aesthetic is the style. Rich-looking attire is sophisticated, classy and slightly European, not to mention totally chic; we’re talking oversized sunglasses, tote bags and matching sets . . . definitely matching sets, but make them luxe!
We gathered 18 of our favorite luxe-looking Amazon sets that should be way more expensive than they are. These outfits will help you nail the look, all for under $24!
1. Cap sleeves: Lightweight and chic, this shorts and top outfit will keep you as cool as you are comfy — was $30, now $24!
2. Ruffle hem: We can’t get over the darling ruffle hems on both the shorts and sleeves of this ribbed outfit — was $20, now $15!
3. Vacationing abroad: Knits are so European, especially in khaki beige and white! You’ll want to sleep in this set — $15!
4. Simplicity is key: This set is Amazon’s choice for a reason! Choose one from over a dozen different colors . . . or choose two — $20!
5. Jogger style: Transitional weather calls for transitional loungewear. This sweatsuit will be your new go-to — $20!
6. Athletic look: A fitted style makes this two-piece lounge set ideal for yoga, lounging, taking the kids to soccer and beyond — was $24, now $19!
7. Coffee in hand: The combination of a loose knit top and cozy biker shorts makes this an ultra-trendy find — $15!
8. Retro gal: Wide-leg pants give this comfy set its ’90s flair. Wear it with chunky sneakers to seal the look — was $30, now $24!
9. Cropped tank: When it’s hot outside or hot in the house, this is the set you want to be rocking — was $18, now $15!
10. Silky soft: You can just tell by looking at this cotton set that it’s going to be your new favorite, especially since it’s half off — was $33, now $16!
11. Button up: Instead of a sweatshirt and sweatpants, wear this equally cozy long-sleeve and lounge pants outfit — was $20, now $15!
12. Britney Spears: If you know, you know. Low-rise bottoms and tracksuits scream early 2000s — was $33, now $20!
13. Shiny and sleek: Wear this outfit with gold jewelry and get ready to turn some (many) heads wherever you go — was $14, now $12!
14. Pajama party: Invite the gals over for a wine and movie night . . . in your personal theatre — $15!
15. Bold tie: Pockets and a forgiving elastic waist are just a few highlights of this short-sleeve top and pants outfit — was $40, now $20!
16. Luxury linen: Nothing says “expensive” quite like linen. This outfit is made of a cotton and linen blend that’s breathable, lightweight and flowy — $12!
17. Airy gauze: You just might be the trendiest person at the grocery store when you show up in this loose v-neck and shorts — was $37, now $10!
18. Mix and match: These pieces look stunning together or worn with other tops and bottoms, so feel free to get creative — was $30, now $15!