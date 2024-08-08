Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who doesn’t want to be a rich mom (with or without kids)? Rich moms have a distinct swagger as they rush about from Whole Foods to their daughters’ soccer games. Somewhere along the way, they always seem to make it to a Nordstrom for a quick shopping spree, bags in hand as they walk up to a luxe mansion that most definitely has a pool. Jealous!

Related: 13 Italian Coastal Dresses Designed to Flatter — Under $28 on Amazon It doesn’t matter whether it’s summer, spring, winter or fall — we all want to be somewhere coastal in Europe, taking in the views and enjoying the ambiance. Maybe you took a summer trip across the pond or maybe you just wish you did (hello!), but either way, it goes without saying that coastal European […]

Aside from all the literal bells and whistles, what we love most about the rich mom aesthetic is the style. Rich-looking attire is sophisticated, classy and slightly European, not to mention totally chic; we’re talking oversized sunglasses, tote bags and matching sets . . . definitely matching sets, but make them luxe!

We gathered 18 of our favorite luxe-looking Amazon sets that should be way more expensive than they are. These outfits will help you nail the look, all for under $24!

1. Cap sleeves: Lightweight and chic, this shorts and top outfit will keep you as cool as you are comfy — was $30, now $24!

2. Ruffle hem: We can’t get over the darling ruffle hems on both the shorts and sleeves of this ribbed outfit — was $20, now $15!

3. Vacationing abroad: Knits are so European, especially in khaki beige and white! You’ll want to sleep in this set — $15!

4. Simplicity is key: This set is Amazon’s choice for a reason! Choose one from over a dozen different colors . . . or choose two — $20!

5. Jogger style: Transitional weather calls for transitional loungewear. This sweatsuit will be your new go-to — $20!

6. Athletic look: A fitted style makes this two-piece lounge set ideal for yoga, lounging, taking the kids to soccer and beyond — was $24, now $19!

7. Coffee in hand: The combination of a loose knit top and cozy biker shorts makes this an ultra-trendy find — $15!

8. Retro gal: Wide-leg pants give this comfy set its ’90s flair. Wear it with chunky sneakers to seal the look — was $30, now $24!

9. Cropped tank: When it’s hot outside or hot in the house, this is the set you want to be rocking — was $18, now $15!

10. Silky soft: You can just tell by looking at this cotton set that it’s going to be your new favorite, especially since it’s half off — was $33, now $16!

11. Button up: Instead of a sweatshirt and sweatpants, wear this equally cozy long-sleeve and lounge pants outfit — was $20, now $15!

12. Britney Spears: If you know, you know. Low-rise bottoms and tracksuits scream early 2000s — was $33, now $20!

13. Shiny and sleek: Wear this outfit with gold jewelry and get ready to turn some (many) heads wherever you go — was $14, now $12!

14. Pajama party: Invite the gals over for a wine and movie night . . . in your personal theatre — $15!

15. Bold tie: Pockets and a forgiving elastic waist are just a few highlights of this short-sleeve top and pants outfit — was $40, now $20!

16. Luxury linen: Nothing says “expensive” quite like linen. This outfit is made of a cotton and linen blend that’s breathable, lightweight and flowy — $12!

17. Airy gauze: You just might be the trendiest person at the grocery store when you show up in this loose v-neck and shorts — was $37, now $10!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

18. Mix and match: These pieces look stunning together or worn with other tops and bottoms, so feel free to get creative — was $30, now $15!