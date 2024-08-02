Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let me start by saying that loungewear doesn’t have to be flattering. There’s nothing wrong with lounging around in an old t-shirt and shorts to give you the cozy vibe you’re going for! But if you’re a type-A fashionista like me and prefer a coordinated outfit to look your best (even while lounging), I found a loose comfy outfit on Amazon that will rock your world!

Part of being “that girl” is dressing the part; this ribbed knit lounge set combines the yacht wife, clean girl and quiet luxury aesthetics, making it a win in every “that girl” category! Not only is it ultra-luxe, but it’s ultra-comfy, too — like, it’s comfier than my sweats!

Made of a polyester, rayon and spandex blend, this ribbed outfit is stretchy, lightweight, skin-soft and cooling, perfect for all your leisurely activities. Nothing squeezes, constricts or constrains either, giving this set a loose and flowy feel.

The top is short-sleeved with a v-neck that can be worn as a drop shoulder or as a regular v-neck top, so you can switch up your look whenever you feel like it! A half-tuck in the front is the most flattering style I’ve found as it defines the waist just enough without hugging the body.

High-rise with an elastic waist, the shorts are equally worthy of writing home about. These bottoms are designed to hit just above the belly button, but you can wear them as high or as low as you like — that’s the beauty of a drawstring style!

And while the top and bottoms pair perfectly together, they’re also versatile enough to mix and match with other pieces in your wardrobe. I’ve been wearing the top with jeans, skirts or wide-leg pants for dinners out and the bottoms with a tank and sandals, but there are probably a million other combos I have yet to discover!

The set itself is ideal for running errands, walking the dog, having a movie night and everything in between, especially if you want to look put together through it all. And it’s not just me who loves this set! One reviewer says it exceeded her expectations in every way while another says it’s “so good” that she bought it twice!

Plus, since it’s so affordable, you can grab a few colors! There are 17 different colors to choose from though and I’m telling you, you’ll want them all!

Get the Ekouaer Ribbed Lounge Set for $23 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

