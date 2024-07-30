Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I never used to care about the health or strength of my nails. After all, if they’re always covered with dip powder, why would it matter what they look like underneath? Getting my nails done every three weeks kept my natural nails covered 24/7, so the only time I really saw them was at the nail salon switching out my dip set . . . all I have to say is yikes!

They were peeling, flaky and dull, not to mention paper thin. Dip powder is supposed to be better for your nails than acrylic or gel, but I don’t think the creators of dip powder imagined someone would wear it all the time all year round! One day, however, after calculating my annual manicure costs, I made the executive decision to start doing my own nails. It was in this process I discovered just how damaged my natural nails were!

When I say my nails were severely damaged, I mean severely damaged — like, they would bend and break after peeling the tape off a UPS box. It wasn’t until I started using this nail repair treatment that my nails started to not only grow, but grow long, thick and strong.

Made with powerful plant extracts like garlic extract and horsetail herb, this formula nourishes the nail tissue and repairs damage from the inside out. It doesn’t contain any of the 21 “no-no” chemicals that most other nail repair treatments have, making it a win in the clean beauty department, too!

Get the BeautyGarde Rocket Nail Fuel for $19 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

The nail repair treatment looks just like a shiny topcoat, so you don’t have to worry about having a fully bare nail look. Once your nails start to harden and strengthen, you may find that you don’t even want polish . . . your natural nails will look like a salon-quality French manicure! That said, this nail fuel can also be used as a base coat for any polish you put on.

One reviewer titled their review “Mega nail growth” and writes, “I can’t say enough about this product, it’s been 40 years since I had my own nails, I no longer go to the nail salon, my nails grew long and strong and they don’t break anymore. My nails are strong and not brittle anymore. I will buy this forever. ITS GREAT.”

If you want to do a full overhaul and take control of your nail health, you’ll need to dedicate around eight weeks, but my nails stopped breaking completely after just a few weeks of use. Simply apply one coat every day for a week, then take it off and start over until the nails have reached the length and strength you desire. At that point, you can transition to “maintenance mode” (where I am) which is following the same protocol, but three times per week.

Now that my nails are back to normal, I can actually paint them again! The fact that this treatment is under $20 on Amazon blows my mind, but here we are. I see why thousands of reviewers give it five stars!

